10 Automakers With the Biggest Price Increases in 2022

New cars are more expensive than ever. According to the latest report from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for new vehicles increased to $48,182 in July 2022, representing an 11.9% increase from July 2021.

However, some car makes are selling for more inflated prices than others. Here's a look at the car brands with average transaction prices that have increased by more than 11.9% over the past year, ranked from least to greatest year-over-year change.

10. BMW

July 2022 average transaction price: $67,770

$67,770 July 2021 average transaction price: $59,926

$59,926 Year-over-year percent change: 13.1%

9. Chrysler

July 2022 average transaction price: $48,384

$48,384 July 2021 average transaction price: $42,710

$42,710 Year-over-year percent change: 13.3%

8. Infiniti

7. Kia

6. Acura

5. Mitsubishi

4. Jeep

3. Honda

2. Porsche

1. Tesla

