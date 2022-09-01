Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
foxnebraska.com
NTV's Grow: September 4, 2022
More than cows and plows, FFA prepares kids for real world opportunities, and the State Fair provides a big stage for students to shine. We highlight FFA at the Nebraska State Fair. Plus 4-H for all, how one boy with autism finds a voice through 4-H. And more of our...
foxnebraska.com
Go for this, go for that: State Fair "gofers" go to make the fair a success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Go for this, go for that, the “gofers” pop up wherever help is needed on the fairgrounds. This unique State Fair Crew isn’t on stage even if they do call themselves the “Mike and Dave Show.”. They take their show on...
foxnebraska.com
The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska bounces back with win over North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. — Anthony Grant rushed for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to power Nebraska to a 38-17 win over North Dakota in Nebraska's home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Playing in front of the NCAA-record 383rd consecutive sellout in Lincoln with...
foxnebraska.com
Sensory kits are helping first responders interact with people diagnosed with autism
OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Action Partnership (AAP) has made efforts to give law enforcement agencies all the resources they need to interact the right way with people diagnosed with autism. From things like a stress ball to sensory toys, the sensory kits are designed to be a tool in...
Comments / 0