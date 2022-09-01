ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FFA facing critical shortage, still teaching young Nebraskans

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Agriculture continues to be a top industry here in the state, and Future farmers of America (FFA) wanted to continue to help the youngest Nebraskans find their way not just in the field or show ring. But, there’s one problem programs across the state are facing.
NEBRASKA STATE
NTV's Grow: September 4, 2022

More than cows and plows, FFA prepares kids for real world opportunities, and the State Fair provides a big stage for students to shine. We highlight FFA at the Nebraska State Fair. Plus 4-H for all, how one boy with autism finds a voice through 4-H. And more of our...
AUTISM
The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska bounces back with win over North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. — Anthony Grant rushed for a career-high 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to power Nebraska to a 38-17 win over North Dakota in Nebraska's home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Playing in front of the NCAA-record 383rd consecutive sellout in Lincoln with...
LINCOLN, NE

