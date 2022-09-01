KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney residents have been charged after Kearney Police found numerous drugs in their motel room Wednesday morning. Jerrad Shah, 27, and Abagail Allmon, 21, are both charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a legend drug.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO