The sound that stops the Neb. State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When the National Anthem plays, the Nebraska State Fair stops. People who are working, preparing to march in band or just enjoying the fair stop and put their hands on their hearts. The voice is coming from the fair’s media center in the sheep barn....
State Fair: Fonner Park plans for future of Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the State Fair wraps up at Fonner Park the campus prepares to welcome Grand Island Casino Resort. NTV News visits with Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort and Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park.
Kearney residents charged after numerous drugs found in motel room
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Kearney residents have been charged after Kearney Police found numerous drugs in their motel room Wednesday morning. Jerrad Shah, 27, and Abagail Allmon, 21, are both charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a legend drug.
