Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry
The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
BBC
Driver dies after car leaves road and hits tree
A 30-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left a road and hit a tree. Leicestershire Police said the car, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, left the northbound carriageway of the A1 - close to the Ram Jam service station - at about 03:00 BST on Monday.
BBC
Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
BBC
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Bow stabbing: Teenager dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
A teenager has been stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London. The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight. Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but...
BBC
Cannock industrial fire: Reports of explosions
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Staffordshire following reports of explosions. Homes near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, were evacuated after flames broke out at about 06:20 BST. The fire outside a chemical storage unit has been deemed accidental. More than 40 firefighters from across...
BBC
Slough murder victim named by police
A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Residents evacuated over deadly blast unable to return home
Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Sheffield: Man dies after being hit by tram
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Sheffield, police said. The incident happened at about 21:15 BST on Friday, on a stretch of track that runs to the rear of IKEA, off the A6178 Sheffield Road. The man had been on the track when he was...
BBC
Man admits killing friend he left outside hospital in Paisley
A man has admitted killing his friend after stabbing him then leaving him in the grounds of a hospital in Paisley. Ben McCulloch, 27, drove Stephen Quigley, 26, to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after stabbing him in the head in an argument in March last year. He left him outside...
BBC
Derbyshire teens arrested after dog walker assaulted
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured while walking his dog. Derbyshire Police said a 60-year-old man was walking at Osborne's Pond in Shipley Country Park, near Heanor, on Friday evening when he was assaulted by "a group of youths". He is currently being treated in...
Comments / 0