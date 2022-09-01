ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

OODT To Open New Lanes On Keetonville Hill Between Owasso, Claremore

By Cal Day
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orPTW_0hdqsU7J00

Drivers on Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore will begin using the new roads that have been under construction for the last year. The new lanes are expected to make the commute safer for drivers and more sustainable for maintenance.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will open the new lanes of the road at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. They hope to have all lanes open by noon.

This has been a massive project that started in March of 2021. Crews say the existing Keetonville Hill was no longer sustainable because of safety issues and high maintenance costs.

The $44 million project moves traffic over the top of the hill and comes with a new bridge over the Verdigris river. ODOT says they have had to blast into the hills to construct the new road so drivers will now be moving through a valley.

"The new four lane road is going to go right through there, so with the additional lanes, the additional width for people to drive on, as well as less risk of having anything fall onto the roadway from above or the road washing out from underneath is going to be safer for everybody," said TJ Gerlach, a spokesperson for ODOT.

Crews still have some finishing touches to complete, like connecting side roads. They expect to be completely done by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County

A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
City
Owasso, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Claremore, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verdigris#Odot
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bartlesville, Pawhuska See Nearly $40M Economic Impact From 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Two Green Country communities saw big economic boosts thanks to The Killers of the Flower Moon film crew. Over the course of about 18 months, the crew brought in almost $40 million dollars of economic impact to Pawhuska and Bartlesville combined. Since 2020, the crew spent several months living and working in various areas of Green Country. Those include Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Tulsa, and more.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy