Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the New York Giants season prediction. It is a new era for the New York Giants. Last season was an absolute disaster for them, finishing in last place in the NFC East, creating an angry fanbase that wanted to see change after sitting down and watching unwatchable football for the final month-and-a-half. Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge are out as general manager and head coach. Replacing them are former Buffalo Bills — assistant general manager Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO