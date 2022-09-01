ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Shannon Sharpe thinks Aaron Rodgers is a ‘terrible person’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he cleared the air about misleading the media back in November regarding his vaccination status for COVID-19. Rodgers played the victim card on the podcast, saying that there was an “attempted takedown” towards him and his...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Delaware LIVE News

DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter

The end of the football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School is uncertain after the teams’ season opener at Abessinio Stadium was suspended Friday, Sept. 2, after a disturbance in the stands. Howard led, 8-0, when the action stopped. With 7:33 remaining in the third quarter and the Wildcats about to start a drive in their own ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Yardbarker

Broncos' Salary Cap Analysis Post-Russell Wilson Extension

With the Denver Broncos setting their 53-man roster and practice squad, plus extending quarterback Russell Wilson, they now have a better idea of where they stand in terms of cap space. Though final figures aren't clear, the Broncos are expected to have about $10.7M in cap space. This includes accounting...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Let him live his life’: Mark Andrews fires back at Lamar Jackson critics amid contract impasse with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2022 season, and are hoping to return to the top of the AFC after struggling with injuries last season. Two players who figure to play a big role in the Ravens success are Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. Jackson has spent the offseason working on getting healthy […] The post ‘Let him live his life’: Mark Andrews fires back at Lamar Jackson critics amid contract impasse with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Giants season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022

Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the New York Giants season prediction. It is a new era for the New York Giants. Last season was an absolute disaster for them, finishing in last place in the NFC East, creating an angry fanbase that wanted to see change after sitting down and watching unwatchable football for the final month-and-a-half. Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge are out as general manager and head coach. Replacing them are former Buffalo Bills — assistant general manager Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
NFL
Yardbarker

Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore

By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
BALTIMORE, MD
