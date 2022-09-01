GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...

MESQUITE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO