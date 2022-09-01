ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wills Point, TX

common sense 1on1!
3d ago

Good! at least it wasn't that healthy plant medicine called pot! thank's for getting the "REAL DRUG'S" off the street's!👏👏

CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
MESQUITE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted In Aggravated Assault

Dallas Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who injured a juvenile victim after firing a gun. On August 10, 2022, an unknown suspect in a red sedan fired a weapon and hit a juvenile victim in the 13000 block of C F Hawn Fwy. The suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda, but may be a Toyota Corolla. The front and rear passenger side hubcaps/rims are mismatched and the rear passenger rim appears to be after-market.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Officer charged with murder of local man sent to Hunt County Jail

Shawn Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October of 2020 after shooting and killing Price in Wolfe City. The former Wolfe City police officer who is being charged with the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price has been transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail where he will remain until his trial begins later this month.
WOLFE CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Booking

Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
myozarksonline.com

Dallas County Needs Your Help

The Dallas County Sheriffs Department is asking for public assistance in two investigations. The wheels and tires of a vehicle were stolen in Urbana. A vehicle of interest may be a maroon Chevy Equinox. If you see somebody with a suspicious like-new set of Hankook Kinergy 215/55/17 tires on factory 2012 Chevy Malibu wheels please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested. In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression. Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

