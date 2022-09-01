Read full article on original website
common sense 1on1!
3d ago
Good! at least it wasn't that healthy plant medicine called pot! thank's for getting the "REAL DRUG'S" off the street's!👏👏
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
Suspect arrested for multiple offenses in Garland and Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland and Mesquite police are asking for the public's help, if they were approached by Justin Dejohn Smith.Police said he physically and sexually assaulted several women the past two weeks and has since been arrested.In broad daylight on Aug. 23, police say Smith came to an apartment community on Duck Creek Road in Garland, knocked on a woman's door and when she answered, Smith went inside and physically and sexually assaulted her. Then police said he stole several items and took the victim's car. The next day in Mesquite at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
fox4news.com
Owner of Mesquite auto shop remains optimistic despite recent burglary
MESQUITE, Texas - A local business owner is hoping someone can help identify the people responsible for a burglary at his auto shop, as they ran off with a safe full of cash. It was all caught on surveillance camera at Stiles Automotive in Mesquite. The owner said it happened...
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at S. Cockrell Hill Rd
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of S. Cockrell Hill Road. The preliminary investigation determined three men were fighting in a parking lot when shots were fired. When officers arrived they found Juan Romero, 25, shot inside an apartment. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Romero where he died. The investigation also determined two apartments and vehicles were hit by gunfire. No one else was injured. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 160658-2022.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Aggravated Assault
Dallas Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who injured a juvenile victim after firing a gun. On August 10, 2022, an unknown suspect in a red sedan fired a weapon and hit a juvenile victim in the 13000 block of C F Hawn Fwy. The suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda, but may be a Toyota Corolla. The front and rear passenger side hubcaps/rims are mismatched and the rear passenger rim appears to be after-market.
KLTV
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
celebsbar.com
Parents Find Their Child's Letter To God – And It Leads To The Arrest Of A Pedophile
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] A man has been convicted of sexual abuse after one letter a child penned detailed his horrific crimes. According to the Collin County District Attorney, the parents of a kid in McKinney, Texas, discovered a letter addressed to God, where she described the abuse she faced at the hands of a man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
KLTV
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
eparisextra.com
Officer charged with murder of local man sent to Hunt County Jail
Shawn Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October of 2020 after shooting and killing Price in Wolfe City. The former Wolfe City police officer who is being charged with the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price has been transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail where he will remain until his trial begins later this month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
Dallas gang member sentenced to 5 1/2 years for heroin conspiracy
DALLAS — An MS-13 gang member was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Angie Marlyn Valencia, 28, was indicted in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in April 2022 to...
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Hopkins County arrested 49-year-old Shannon Foy Pearson on two outstanding warrants issued by Alabama. He’s charged with Burglary with three prior convictions and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and a bond was not set on the burglary charge but was $50,000 on the drug charge.
Three men indicted for Henderson County murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
myozarksonline.com
Dallas County Needs Your Help
The Dallas County Sheriffs Department is asking for public assistance in two investigations. The wheels and tires of a vehicle were stolen in Urbana. A vehicle of interest may be a maroon Chevy Equinox. If you see somebody with a suspicious like-new set of Hankook Kinergy 215/55/17 tires on factory 2012 Chevy Malibu wheels please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
KLTV
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested. In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression. Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.
Comments / 2