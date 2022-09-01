ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

wgbh.org

The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne

A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Pain endures for family of Henry

An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
EDGARTOWN, MA
FUN 107

This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience

Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
FALMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Nantucket, MA
Society
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
capecod.com

Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

September Fun Events on the SouthCoast

Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater

A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
BOURNE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys soccer falls to strong New Jersey squad in final preseason scrimmage

(Aug. 4, 2022) The boys soccer team wrapped up preseason play at home Sunday, falling 4-0 in a scrimmage against Ramapo (N.J.) High School as the young Whalers built varsity experience ahead of this week’s season opener. Ramapo took advantage of several second-chance opportunities to find the back of...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nauset scrimmage a teaching tool for girls soccer

(Sept. 2, 2022) Friday’s scrimmage at Nauset provided a great learning experience for the girls soccer team, as the Whalers look to install a new system with a first-year head coach and few returning players. Nantucket fell 5-0 but coach Doug Lebrecht said the majority of Nauset’s scoring came...
NANTUCKET, MA

