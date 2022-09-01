Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgbh.org
The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne
A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
September Fun Events on the SouthCoast
Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
DA: Hyannis couple died in murder-suicide
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said police responding to the Murrays Way home around 2:45 a.m. found Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro and Luiz Castro Jr. dead.
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
New Bedford School Committee Member Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have confirmed that recently elected School Committee member Ross Grace Jr. was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said Grace is set to be arraigned at the Third District Court on Tuesday morning on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police remember fallen officer who was shot and killed by convicted killer on parole
Massachusetts State Police are remembering a fallen officer who died from gunshot wounds on this day. 31-year-old Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed in the early morning of September 2nd, 1994, as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, MA. The...
capecod.com
Updated at 12:30 PM: Two children removed from scene of apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer falls to strong New Jersey squad in final preseason scrimmage
(Aug. 4, 2022) The boys soccer team wrapped up preseason play at home Sunday, falling 4-0 in a scrimmage against Ramapo (N.J.) High School as the young Whalers built varsity experience ahead of this week’s season opener. Ramapo took advantage of several second-chance opportunities to find the back of...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nauset scrimmage a teaching tool for girls soccer
(Sept. 2, 2022) Friday’s scrimmage at Nauset provided a great learning experience for the girls soccer team, as the Whalers look to install a new system with a first-year head coach and few returning players. Nantucket fell 5-0 but coach Doug Lebrecht said the majority of Nauset’s scoring came...
Comments / 0