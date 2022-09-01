The first Trojan football game is in the books, an impressive 66-14 beatdown of the Rice Owls. Head coach Lincoln Riley assembled this coaching staff and team over the past 9 months and it is hard to argue with the early returns, even considering it was against an overmatched opponent. Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham are back together on the Peristyle Podcast to talk about how the team looked Saturday afternoon in the Coliseum, discuss the efficiency and explosiveness of the offense, the opportunistic play of the defense and the steady kicking on special teams.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO