The Verge
Leaked Sonos Sub Mini marketing photos show off its cylindrical shape
Sonos customers have been waiting for a cheaper subwoofer since the first signs of one popped up late last year, and now WinFuture.de is giving us a few pics for a better look at the device. The Sub Mini’s design was first revealed by The Verge several months ago, and...
The Verge
Leaked Apple Watch Pro cases and drawings hint at extra button, thankfully
Images of purported third-party accessories for the rumored Apple Watch Pro are making the rounds this morning, and boy do I hope they’re legit. Those cutouts mean one or two more physical buttons are being added to the left of the display. CAD drawings later released by 91mobiles show a flat display and a single new button on the left side below a redesigned speaker vent, with a new protrusion on the right that houses the mic, button, and Digital Crown which looks to be better protected from accidental presses.
The Verge
Honor 70 review: no deal-breakers, no showstoppers
It’s been almost two years since Honor split from parent company Huawei. That means that — unlike Huawei — it can sell phones with Google apps and services preinstalled, which means they’re actually worth considering if you live in a country where Honor sells phones. That includes several European markets but not the US, at least not yet.
The Verge
Samsung is bringing new features to its older foldables and smartwatches starting today
Older generations of Samsung foldable phones and smartwatches will soon be eligible to update to the latest versions of One UI, granting new features such as multitasking gestures, optimizations for large-screened devices, first-party app enhancements and a PC-like taskbar for phones, and new watch faces and customizations for Galaxy smartwatches.
The Verge
A new ChromeOS gaming overlay puts touch-based Android games on your PC
In a move that feels a little late, coming years after Chromebooks got access to Android apps and games, Google says that ChromeOS users will get access to an “early Alpha” of game controls optimized for certain touchscreen-only games. Mobile games are obviously made for use on phones with touchscreens, which many computers don’t have. To bridge the gap, starting with ChromeOS 105, Google’s operating system can turn key presses into simulated touches.
The Verge
Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in unboxing video ahead of launch
What appears to be the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced in a brief unboxing video posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a technology shop based in Bangladesh. The video shows someone taking the device out of a Google-branded box and showing off its sleek black exterior, which features Google’s “G” logo stamped on the back.
The Verge
Professional AI whisperers have launched a marketplace for DALL-E prompts
In the past few years, art made by programs like Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E has gotten surprisingly compelling. These programs can translate a text prompt into literally (and controversially) award-winning art. As the tools get more sophisticated, those prompts have become a craft in their own right. And as with any other craft, some creators have started putting them up for sale.
The Verge
LG is bringing NFTs to its smart TVs
Just months after Samsung announced that it’s bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its TVs, now LG’s doing the same. The company’s new NFT marketplace, called LG Art Lab, lets you “buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital artwork” from your TV. For now, only users in...
