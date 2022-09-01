ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Verge

Leaked Apple Watch Pro cases and drawings hint at extra button, thankfully

Images of purported third-party accessories for the rumored Apple Watch Pro are making the rounds this morning, and boy do I hope they’re legit. Those cutouts mean one or two more physical buttons are being added to the left of the display. CAD drawings later released by 91mobiles show a flat display and a single new button on the left side below a redesigned speaker vent, with a new protrusion on the right that houses the mic, button, and Digital Crown which looks to be better protected from accidental presses.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Honor 70 review: no deal-breakers, no showstoppers

It’s been almost two years since Honor split from parent company Huawei. That means that — unlike Huawei — it can sell phones with Google apps and services preinstalled, which means they’re actually worth considering if you live in a country where Honor sells phones. That includes several European markets but not the US, at least not yet.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

A new ChromeOS gaming overlay puts touch-based Android games on your PC

In a move that feels a little late, coming years after Chromebooks got access to Android apps and games, Google says that ChromeOS users will get access to an “early Alpha” of game controls optimized for certain touchscreen-only games. Mobile games are obviously made for use on phones with touchscreens, which many computers don’t have. To bridge the gap, starting with ChromeOS 105, Google’s operating system can turn key presses into simulated touches.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in unboxing video ahead of launch

What appears to be the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced in a brief unboxing video posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a technology shop based in Bangladesh. The video shows someone taking the device out of a Google-branded box and showing off its sleek black exterior, which features Google’s “G” logo stamped on the back.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Professional AI whisperers have launched a marketplace for DALL-E prompts

In the past few years, art made by programs like Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL-E has gotten surprisingly compelling. These programs can translate a text prompt into literally (and controversially) award-winning art. As the tools get more sophisticated, those prompts have become a craft in their own right. And as with any other craft, some creators have started putting them up for sale.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

LG is bringing NFTs to its smart TVs

Just months after Samsung announced that it’s bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its TVs, now LG’s doing the same. The company’s new NFT marketplace, called LG Art Lab, lets you “buy, sell and enjoy high-quality digital artwork” from your TV. For now, only users in...
ELECTRONICS

