In Photos: Zendaya turns 26: a look back

UPI News
 4 days ago

Actress and musician Zendaya, known for her roles in "Euphoria," "Spider-Man," "The Greatest Showman" and her debut Disney series "Shake It Up," turns 26 on Thursday. Here's a look back at her life through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RS9Ba_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of "Gnomeo & Juliet" in Los Angeles on January 23, 2011. Her show on the Disney Channel, "Shake It Up," ran from 2010 to 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Afy19_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of "Phineas and Ferb" in Los Angeles on August 3, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDr6t_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya (C) rides down the parade route at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 24, 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvFIf_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of "Sparkle" in Los Angeles on August 16, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jBrI_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SzuU_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of {link:"Safe Haven": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2013/05/20/Safe-Haven-marks-Julianne-Houghs-first-non-musical-film-lead/45261369083059/"} in Los Angeles on February 5, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4Ita_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

During pre-race activities, Zendaya performs the national anthem at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., on November 17, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8eMP_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Zendaya arrives for the {link:American Music Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2013/11/24/Katy-Perry-kicks-off-the-American-Music-Awards-ceremony/35541385342962/"} in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sPRG_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya exits from the tents after the Betsey Johnson fashion show at the fall 2014 collections of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 12, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oUSc_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends {link:Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2014/03/13/2014-Kids-Choice-Awards-performers-and-presenters-announced/8121394727304/"} in Los Angeles on March 29, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFSr2_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya arrives for the {link:MTV Movie Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2014/03/06/MTV-announces-2014-MTV-Movie-Award-nominees/8161394121183/"} in Los Angeles on April 13, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnGNb_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Zendaya attends {link:the BET Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2014/07/01/Karrueche-Tran-helped-Chris-Brown-before-his-performance-at-the-BET-Awards/4421404216239/"} in Los Angeles on June 29, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0lwi_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya arrives for {link:the American Music Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2014/11/24/One-Direction-Katy-Perry-Iggy-Azalea-Beyonce-win-big-at-the-American-Music-Awards/1481416791092/"} in Los Angeles on November 23, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWrik_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya walks on the runway at the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 12, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XS4A2_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Zendaya arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. After making an insensitive remark about Zendaya's hair in this look, "Fashion Police" host Giuliana Rancic {link:departed from the show: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2015/03/17/Fashion-Police-goes-on-hiatus-after-host-departures/5191426641813/"}.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xtvbn_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on March 28, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnKU3_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

From left to right, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Taylor Swift, Lily Aldridge, and Martha Hunt attend the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. Zendaya {link:appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2015/05/17/Selena-Gomez-to-appear-in-Taylor-Swifts-Bad-Blood-music-video/5411431871084/"} music video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAU9S_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Zendaya {link:sports a pixie cut: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/06/30/Zendaya-defends-wig-choice-at-BET-awards/7531435666564/"} as she attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 28, 2015. Earlier that month, {link:she graduated from high school: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/06/12/Zendaya-Coleman-walks-across-the-stage-in-star-studded-graduation-ceremony/6191434108951/"}.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAd3W_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya {link:arrives for the American Music Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2015/11/22/One-Direction-named-Artist-of-the-Year-at-the-American-Music-Awards/5051448230611/"} in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WG5u_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of "The Hateful Eight" in Los Angeles on December 7, 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bdhQ_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Los Angeles on December 14, 2015. The month before, she {link:sported high-fashion: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2015/11/13/Zendaya-releases-high-fashion-Close-Up-music-video/9441447442170/"} in her music video for her song "Close Up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ul6rr_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya {link:sports a mullet on the red carpet: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2016/02/16/Zendaya-on-wearing-mullet-to-Grammys-Why-not/5041455638517/"} of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5Tk6_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends {link:the GLAAD Media Awards: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2016/03/03/GLAAD-to-present-Demi-Lovato-with-Vanguard-Award/7241457020808/"} in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 2, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hygYl_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the {link:Glamour Women of the Year Summit: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2016/11/15/Ashley-Graham-Gwen-Stefani-dazzle-at-Glamour-Women-of-the-Year-Awards/6811479218671/"} and Awards gala in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8WKt_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya arrives on {link:the red carpet: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2017/05/02/Met-Gala-2017-Kendall-Jenner-stuns-in-barely-there-dress/7331493729656/"} at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QLvt_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Zendaya {link:attends the premiere: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2017/06/29/Zendaya-Marisa-Tomei-show-leg-at-Spider-Man-Homecoming-premiere/1401498745372/"} of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles on June 28, 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1e3K_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Cast member Zendaya arrives at the world premiere of {link:"The Greatest Showman": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2017/11/13/Hugh-Jackman-builds-a-circus-in-new-Greatest-Showman-trailer/8361510596335/"} in New York City on December 8, 2017. The following week, she and co-stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron {link:appeared on James Corden's "Crosswalk the Musical.": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2017/12/15/Hugh-Jackman-Zac-Efron-Zendaya-join-James-Corden-for-Crosswalk-the-Musical/4821513355341/"}

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CzAZZ_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya arrives on {link:the red carpet: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2018/05/08/2-Chainz-proposes-to-girlfriend-Kesha-Ward-at-2018-Met-Gala/4431525778127/"} at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7, 2018. A couple months later, the HBO series "Euphoria" was {link:announced with her as the lead actress: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2018/07/30/Euphoria-series-starring-Zendaya-ordered-by-HBO/2591532969886/"}.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfJ8I_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Zendaya, the voice of Meechee, attends the premiere of {link:"Smallfoot": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2018/07/06/Niall-Horan-releases-new-song-Finally-Free-from-film-Small-Foot/9801530892713/"} in Los Angeles on September 22, 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k8yQ_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya (L) and Law Roach arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of {link:"Camp: Notes on Fashion": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2019/04/18/Met-Gala-2019-to-explore-camp-as-fashion/4111555604623/"} in New York City on May 6, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGxLE_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Zendaya {link:wears a Spider-Man themed dress: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2019/06/27/Zendaya-wears-Spider-Man-inspired-dress-to-Far-From-Home-premiere/5611561640044/"} as she attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVBdD_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

RuPaul (L) and Zendaya present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Earlier that month, she {link:won Best Supporting Actress: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2019/09/14/Avengers-Game-of-Thrones-win-big-at-the-Saturn-Awards/1031568466564/"} at the Saturn Awards for her role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKqLH_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya {link:won Female Movie Star of the 2019: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/2019/11/11/Avengers-Stranger-Things-win-big-at-Peoples-Choice-Awards/7091573445537/"} for her role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" at the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYYPj_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 12, 2020. Later that year, she {link:was nominated for an Emmy: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2020/07/27/Watchmen-leads-with-26-Emmy-Award-nominations/4961595870503/"} for her role in "Euphoria."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9alJ_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Cast member Zendaya, who {link:voiced Lola Bunny: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2021/04/04/space-jam-zendaya/1101617548885/"}, attends the premiere of {link:"Space Jam: A New Legacy": "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2021/06/09/Space-Jam-New-Legacy-animate-LeBron-James/8451623257974/"} in Los Angeles on July 12, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXe5j_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Zendaya (R) and Timothée Chalamet attend a screening of "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 3, 2021. Zendaya portrays Chani in the sci-fi epic with Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vi6sF_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in Los Angeles on December 13, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JviPu_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Zendaya arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. File

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPABv_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Zendaya arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. File

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7gP7_0hdqqjKu00
Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Zendaya arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 TIME100 Gala in New York City on June 8, 2022. The actress will next be seen in a sequel to "Dune," a tennis drama titled "Challengers" and Season 3 of "Euphoria."

