The Independent

Suez Canal gets blocked again by tanker in almost exact same spot as Ever Given container ship

Global waterway Suez Canal was briefly blocked on Wednesday after an oil vessel ran aground before it was floated back into the waters again, the authorities of the Egyptian canal said.The Singaporean vessel Affinity V crammed and wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal, the Suez Canal Authority’s head Osama Rabie said in a statement.Officials said that Affinity V had sailed from Portugal and its destination was the Saudi ArabianRed Sea port of Yanbu.The vessel was confirmed to have run aground around 7.15pm local time but was reported to be floating again in the water some five hours...
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Japan’s Air Force

The Chinese military exercises that encircled Taiwan in August — a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei — took place just 70 miles from Japanese territory. During those four days of military grandstanding, China launched ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japanese waters, a clear signal that any military […]
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Fox News

Superyacht sinking off Italian coast caught on video

Footage captured the moment disaster struck off the Italian coast. The Italian Coast Guard released videos of 130-foot superyacht My Saga sinking into the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht was cruising from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it began taking on water at the stern Saturday evening. After receiving a distress call,...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

