dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Bulls Eye Critical Resistance Level Ahead of the Merge, Here’s What’s Next (ETH Price Analysis)
Despite pushing the price higher earlier in the week, the bulls have lost momentum as the days went on. As the date of the Merge approaches and the Ethereum market grows hotter, speculation about the future of the price has reached its peak. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart.
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why Bitcoin [BTC]’s September gains may be nothing more than a façade
The end of August went rough on Bitcoin [BTC] as its price plunged. However, September has bought some better days as the crypto registered only a slight decline in its seven-day performance. This may be considered as a sign of an uptick in the near future. At the time of...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Clarifies Crypto Project’s Position on Burning ADA To Reduce Supply
The creator of smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is clearing the air on the crypto project’s stance on burning tokens. In response to a social media user who had accused him of “ignorance,” Charles Hoskinson says that burning coins is tantamount to destroying other people’s property.
NEWSBTC
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say
The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?. Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom. A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various...
u.today
1,000,000,000 XRP Unlocked by Ripple as Whales Shift 404,000,000 Tokens
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
NEWSBTC
Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently shown significant strength against tether (USDT) as the price prepares for a rally to the $20 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to fluctuate, despite occasional surges. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has been difficult to break above $15, but it could be set to make the difference.(Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700
Ethereum is consolidating above $1,550 against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,620 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $1,520 and $1,500 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown
Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the...
NEWSBTC
Why Vitalik Buterin Expected Crypto Crash To Happen Earlier, ETH Price Battles With $1,600
The inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, gave an interview talking about the current state of the crypto market, its dynamics, and the impact of the crypto winter on developers. The second crypto by market cap has displayed a week with low volatility as it prepares to complete its migration to a Proof-of-Stake consensus with “The Merge”.
NEWSBTC
Lido DAO Continues With Strong Bullish Bias, How High Can Price Go?
The price of Lido DAO (LDO) has shown so much strength despite the downtrend across the market, with Lido DAO (LDO) eyeing a rally to its all-time high of $4. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has shown a little strength bouncing off from key support, leading to most crypto assets popping out from their shell. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Are Stakenomics, Vechain, and Ethereum Set For 10x Gains?
The bear market isn’t the most enjoyable time in the bear market. Many traders dread its occurrence and often flee the market when it happens. It doesn’t help that 2022’s bear market is the most difficult in crypto history; it’s turned the market upside down and made weak-kneed investors vanish.
NEWSBTC
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
zycrypto.com
MATIC Poised For Huge Boost As Robinhood Enables Polygon For Its Over 20 Million Users
Top American brokerage firm Robinhood is actively expanding its cryptocurrency support of late. Amidst a crypto-asset listing spree, the broker has recently extended support for MATIC deposits and withdrawals. Robinhood users can now send and receive MATIC on Polygon. Robinhood announced on Wednesday that it had added support for MATIC...
NEWSBTC
Can Stakenomics Overtake Algorand and Bitcoin in 2022?
New to the crypto market, Stakenomics (STAK) is a cryptocurrency that intends to use the benefits of blockchain technology to change the way transactions are conducted, managed, and operated in the world’s financial market today. Older cryptocurrencies like Algorand (ALGO) and Bitcoin (BTC) have transformed the financial market but...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rally on Verge of Acceleration: Crypto Market Review, August 30
