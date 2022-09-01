Read full article on original website
CoinGeek Backstage: IBM Consulting’s Patryk Walaszczyk on the importance of scalability in blockchain
Blockchain is evolving beyond the niche use cases, and global enterprises are dipping their toes and testing the technology. IBM is at the heart of enterprise blockchain integrations, and as IBM Consulting’s blockchain solutions expert Patryk Walaszczyk told CoinGeek Backstage, BSV’s scalability and low costs make it the best fit for enterprise clients.
Basel banking proposals on ‘crypto’ assets spell bad news for BTC bag holders—part 2
This is a three-part editorial series. Check out Part 1 here and Part 3 here. In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, the rules and regulations that were drafted in response by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) and subsequently mandated for banks around the world were implemented in an effort to protect both the financial system—as well as the public at large—from enduring the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression. The systemic threat that the sub-prime loan crisis represented to the American—and subsequently—the global economy, together with the uninhibited risk-taking of many (some now former) major banks and institutions, was swiftly regulated away—although, not before it was far too late. With the ‘crypto’ asset economy, Basel is attempting to stamp out any prospect of something similar occurring before it even gets off the ground.
Indonesia’s biggest tech startup GoTo acquires local digital asset exchange for $8.4M
PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (IDX: GOTO), Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, has entered into the digital asset business by purchasing local exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin for approximately $8.4 million. A report published by Reuters noted that GoTo disclosed the acquisition in a filing to Indonesia’s stock exchange regulator,...
Solving for Financial Literacy in digital assets
It’s no secret that there is an education gap when it comes to blockchain technologies and digital assets. When I ask individuals that work with distributed ledger technologies what needs to take place for these innovations to be adopted faster, a common answer I get is that there needs to be more education around these topics.
DeFi platform Babylon Finance to shut down as investors flee
DeFi asset management platform Babylon Finance announced it will shut down this week, apparently due to April 2022’s Rari/FEI hack attack and general bearing sentiment in the digital asset market. The community-driven investment group promised to return all remaining assets to users and open-source Babylon’s code base should anyone wish to fork or rebuild the project in the future.
The vision for the future of the internet—Craig Wright joins ETSI panel
On September 1, Dr. Craig Wright joined a panel of experts to talk about IPv6, Bitcoin, and the future of the internet. Dr. Wright joined Professor Latif Ladid, Pascal Thubert from Cisco, Thomas Graf from Swisscom, and Jean-Charles Bisecco from the French IPv6 Task Force. Watch the webinar here. Latif...
Nigeria slashes eNaira’s merchant service charge by 50% to spur adoption
It’s been almost a year since Nigeria launched the eNaira, but the digital currency only recently hit $10 million in value transacted. The country’s central bank is seeking to change this and boost uptake, starting by slashing the merchant service charge by 50%. Speaking in a recent event...
Qatar central bank issues landmark digital payment licenses to 2 telco providers
Qatar is ushering in a new era of digital payments despite maintaining a ban on digital assets, with its central bank kicking off a digital payment service providers licensing regime by issuing the first pair of permits. Reuters reported that the beneficiary firms are telecom giants Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo....
Iran legalizes digital assets payments for imports
Two weeks ago, Iran saw the first digital asset payment for imports, and now, the Iranian government has officially legalized payments for imports through digital assets. As CoinGeek reported, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Peyman-Pak pledged to push for digital asset payments, stating that “by the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.”
Fake versions of popular apps spreading Monero miner malware for years: report
Check Point Research (CPR), the research team of American-Israeli cybersecurity provider Check Point Software Technologies, has uncovered a Monero mining malware dubbed “Nitrokod” that has been sneakily infecting computers across 11 countries since 2019. In a report, the research team stated the malware often masqueraded as desktop versions...
