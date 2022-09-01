ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Fort Myers

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police busted a man with drugs during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

An SUV was pulled over near Colonial Boulevard and Solomon Boulevard just after midnight.

Officers found approximately five ounces of cocaine when they searched through the SUV.

The man was arrested and taken to jail shortly after, according to FMPD.

Count on NBC2 to bring you more information as soon as information on him has been released.

