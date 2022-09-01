Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police busted a man with drugs during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

An SUV was pulled over near Colonial Boulevard and Solomon Boulevard just after midnight.

Officers found approximately five ounces of cocaine when they searched through the SUV.

The man was arrested and taken to jail shortly after, according to FMPD.

