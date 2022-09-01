Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Houston swerves onto list of worst cities in U.S. to be stuck in traffic
If you’ve been trapped on I-69/Southwest Freeway or pretty much any other highway in Houston, you can appreciate a new ranking of the worst U.S. cities to be stuck in traffic. Houston ranks 10th on the list, compiled by auto insurance company HiRoad. The company judged cities based on...
13 best Houston plays and performances spotlight soaring sensations and delicious drama in September
The curtain officially rises on 2022-2023 performing arts season this month in Houston, and what a dramatic, comic and musical beginning it will be. With world premieres, soaring classics, timely dramas, and some major theatrical parties, September offers the perfect time to dive back into live, in-person performing arts. The...
13 best Labor Day weekend events to kick back in Houston
Hard to believe, but September is here, which means the start of more holidays like Labor Day. For some, it means a chance to fire up the grill and chill. For others, it means a quick road trip. For those staying in town, the weekend offers a host of events...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for September
In Houston, it can be a difficult to get into that fall vibe when temps are hovering in the 90s; luckily, there is so much to look forward to before we have to take out our sweaters and boots. For starters: for fashion traditionalists, it's a chance to finally start wearing white.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the team behind an LA restaurant taking a stand in The Woodlands, plus Houston's fine dining icon refreshes
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Jason Wishengrad and David Selman join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Stand, a Los Angeles-based restaurant that recently opened its first Texas location in The Woodlands. Wishengrad, the company's executive vice president and son of founder Murray Wishengrad, and Selman, the restaurant's culinary director, share insight into what it means to serve "American classics redefined."
New pizza restaurant slices into Houston with drive-thru and affordable pies
A new restaurant is bringing drive-thru convenience to pizza pickup. 7Pie is now open at two Houston locations in former Church's Chickens: in the Westchase district at 12350 Westheimer Rd. and near Hobby Airport at 6405 Telephone Rd. Developed by Shoney's chairman and CEO David Davoudpour, 7Pie serves pizza in...
Beloved BBQ favorite fires up third Houston-area bistro at Katy Kroger
Acres Homes staple Burns Original BBQ is conquering Houston one Kroger at a time. The barbecue joint will celebrate the grand opening of its third Bistro location this Saturday, September 3 at the Kroger location at 2700 W Grand Pkwy N. Burns already has similar locations in Pearland and Humble’s...
Yelp gifts $10,000 to Houston hot chicken restaurant as part of $100k in grants to Texas businesses
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fierce 'Fight Club for street artists' tour draws up high-energy Houston showdown
With the arts community adversely affected during the pandemic, Los Angeles-based live arts entertainment brand Secret Walls is on a 30-plus city tour to bring its high-energy physical illustration and design battles —and to shine a spotlight on local talent — across the US and Canada. Art fans...
Canadian favorite coffee & doughnut shop Tim Hortons now open in Katy
Canadian ex-pats of Houston, rejoice, eh! Your favorite coffee and doughnut shop has made its Texas debut. Tim Hortons has quietly opened its first Houston-area location in Katy at 21817 Clay Rd. Situated just east of the Grand Parkway, the restaurant features a limited amount of internal seating, a few outdoor tables, and a two-lane drive-thru.
Houston movie theaters showcase $3 first-run films on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Houston and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in and around Houston include AMC Theatres, Cinemark,...
CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd shares his favorite affordable wines to pair with Labor Day grilling
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Acclaimed chef shutters his Katy street food concept for a Phat benefit
It will soon be a little easier to get a table at Katy's best restaurant, but the change comes at a cost. Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung announced he's expanding Phat Eatery by closing Yelo, its adjacent sister concept devoted to street food. Yelo will close this Sunday, September 4. Phat Eatery...
Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants
---- Tim Love has bid the Bayou City farewell. The Fort Worth-based celebrity chef has closed his three restaurants in Upper Kirby's Levy Park. They were:. Woodshed Smokehouse: "an homage to all things wood grilled, roasted, steamed, braised and slow-cooked" Love Shack: the chef's take on a classic burger joint.
Houston readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Houstonians who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm, NASA announced late Tuesday, August 30. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Galleria's Beauty Week returns with sneak peek of fashion and beauty trends and special events
Mark those calendars! Beauty Week at The Galleria is returning for the first time since 2019, giving shoppers a chance to get ahead of fall trends and shop their favorite beauty brands IRL before they sell out. As if we needed another reason to enjoy the three-day holiday weekend, Beauty...
Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members
While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis. Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.
Legendary Houston-area historic battleship casts off for much-needed repair
The most iconic water-borne symbol of World War I and World War II in Texas is set to cast off from its home San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed restoration. Battleship Texas will depart its current home on Wednesday, August 31 and head to Galveston’s Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation facilities for repairs to its hull. Fans and history buffs can assemble as early as 5:30 am that day to watch the ship disconnect, swing, and attach to its tug craft.
Downtown Aquarium open to customers after partial facade collapse
A woman is recovering at a local hospital after a part of the Downtown Aquarium facade collapsed on her. Houston Fire Department said its crews were called to the aquarium restaurant around 7:55 pm Friday, September 2, where officials said a portion of the outdoor facade next to the aquarium ticket booth fell.
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0