Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
More afternoon storms for some in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain is likely for some of us in Central Florida. We are pinpointing rain chances at 40% on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 60% on Hump Day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s...
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I've put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
click orlando
Florida’s Fourth Estate: Hosts show off their knowledge of Sunshine State trivia
There’s more to the Sunshine State than Florida Man, gators and manatees. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall to return to Florida? | Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. With nearly a thousand people moving to Florida...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
click orlando
Car fire slows State Road 408 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County. The westbound lanes of the toll road were closed Monday morning near Good Homes Road. The left lane of S.R. 408 was later reopened. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
click orlando
Excitement builds among 400K people expected to witness next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Space View Park was calm Friday evening, but Saturday it’s expected to be packed for the next Artemis I launch attempt. After Monday’s scrubbed launch due to valve and engine cooling issues, people said they hope this one, scheduled for 2:17 p.m., is successful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
click orlando
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
click orlando
VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said. Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando dives into spooky family fun with Halloween celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is diving into family-friendly frights with its upcoming Halloween event. SeaWorld Spooktacular is returning to the theme park starting Saturday, Sept. 17, and will run on select nights through Oct. 31. The event is included with park admission. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport expects busiest Labor Day weekend in years
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day weekend for air travelers. Airport officials said the traditional end of the 2022 summer travel season brought almost 20% more travelers than last year to Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: When can...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
This Is Florida's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
floridapolitics.com
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
Comments / 0