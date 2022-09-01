ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

More afternoon storms for some in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More rain is likely for some of us in Central Florida. We are pinpointing rain chances at 40% on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase to 60% on Hump Day. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect high temperatures in the low 90s...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I've put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
Daytona Beach, FL
orlandomagazine.com

Best 8 Orlando Food Halls

3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Car fire slows State Road 408 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County. The westbound lanes of the toll road were closed Monday morning near Good Homes Road. The left lane of S.R. 408 was later reopened. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern

ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in Orlando on I-4 near Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 4 on Friday evening that briefly impacted traffic, fire officials said. Orlando Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire on I-4 near Universal Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando dives into spooky family fun with Halloween celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is diving into family-friendly frights with its upcoming Halloween event. SeaWorld Spooktacular is returning to the theme park starting Saturday, Sept. 17, and will run on select nights through Oct. 31. The event is included with park admission. [TRENDING: When can we expect fall...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport expects busiest Labor Day weekend in years

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day weekend for air travelers. Airport officials said the traditional end of the 2022 summer travel season brought almost 20% more travelers than last year to Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: When can...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE

