PHOTOS: Big plays and heroic actions lead Monsignor Farrell to season-opening win over Bishop Hendricken
It’s not over until it’s over. This phrase rang true in Monsignor Farrell’s Dennis Barrett Stadium, where the Lions were down 20-10 with just five minutes to go against Rhode Island team Bishop Hendricken. It would’ve been easy for them to give up, to start thinking about the next game.
Aaron Judge carries Yankees to narrow win over Rays, Clay Holmes nearly melts down
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Judge had to do it almost all himself. The Yankees’ star slugger continued his historic season and staved off his club’s collapse at least one more day in a 2-1 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon before a sold out crowd of 25,025.
HS football: Moore’s Michalski, Pacheco run wild in season-opening drubbing of St. Peter’s (photos)
Keep runnin’, runnin’.. Moore Catholic got it started in New Brighton on Saturday, scoring early and often in a 41-7 victory over host St. Peter’s in the season opener for both squads, albeit a non-league contest. The Mavericks piled up 365 yards of rushing offense -- the bulk of which came courtesy of sophomore running back RJ Pacheco (12 carries, 179 yards) and senior quarterback John Michalski (13 carries for 143 yards).
‘That’s Rutgers football’: Reviewing the drive that sealed Scarlet Knights’ upset win over Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In one swift motion, Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon stood up from his game-sealing kneel down, turned around, took two steps and exploded into running back Kyle Monangai’s mid-air embrace. Tight end Johnny Langan, back at a place he once called home, pumped his fist before being mobbed by his offensive linemen.
What happens if the Yankees collapse? A top-to-bottom analysis of what comes next
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The once-unstoppable New York Yankees — on an express train to being one of the best teams in history during the first half of the season — have fallen so hard and so fast that manager Aaron Boone, five years removed from his ESPN days, is having flashbacks to his tenure as a newsman.
HS football: Here’s the scoop on when star RB Messiah Burch will return and 4 other Farrell-Hendricksen takeaways
Monsignor Farrell head football coach Rocco Del Priore said star running back Messiah Burch, who missed Saturday’s non-league game against Bishop Hendricken because of a high ankle sprain, was actually cleared to play before the Lions’ season-opener. However, Farrell erred on the side of caution with the speedy...
Yankees’ latest Andrew Benintendi news is murky | Injury details
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Yankees don’t know if Andrew Benintendi will be back this season. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Dodgers to Mets: Big deal, you won a couple of games
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball and are not threatened by the New York Mets. Even though the Mets emerged victorious in two out of the three games in this week’s series at Citi Field.
Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi injury: What is the hamate bone? How is it repaired?
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi has a broken bone in his right wrist that will need surgery, but manager Aaron Boone said he didn’t know whether it was a season-ending injury. Boone revealed the diagnosis of a broken hook hamate bone after the AL East leaders beat Tampa...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Yankees’ 9 worst problems right now: Josh Donaldson’s bat, DJ LeMahieu’s toe, more
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “Embarrassing.”. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Remembering Mets’ legend Tom Seaver, who died two years ago this weekend, with these great photos
Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) was the two-year-anniversary of death of New York Mets legend Tom Seaver, the greatest player to ever wear a Mets uniform and one of MLB’s best pitchers of all-time. The Hall of Fame hurler pitched 12 total seasons for the Amazins and 20 overall. In...
ESPN’s Joe Buck and his family feasted on Manhattan Denino’s pizzas: ‘Loved the atmosphere,’ says owner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new voice of Monday Night Football, Joe Buck, has another great call to add to his lengthy resume: A taste of one of Staten Island’s most beloved pizzerias. ESPN’s Buck and his children touched down at the Denino’s Greenwich Village restaurant for dinner...
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
Max Scherzer hurt in Mets’ loss to Nationals
Mets ace Max Scherzer realized something was off. So rather than push through, he smartly pulled himself out. Scherzer exited with left side fatigue after five sharp innings and 67 pitches Saturday night and NL East-leading New York lost to the Washington Nationals 7-1. Scherzer is confident he’ll make his...
College football: How to watch Rutgers at Boston College Saturday (9/3/22) | Time, live stream and where to bet
Rutgers opens the 2022 season Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022), when it travels to Boston College for a big game. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable you can watch it on DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, two streaming services. Rutgers (0-0) at...
New York Police Searching for Machete-Wielding Man on Staten Island’s South Shore
New York, NY -The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who...
How Yankees plan to use prospect fans have been clamoring for
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t mince words. Asked whether Isiah Kiner-Falefa was still the team’s starting shortstop despite the long-awaited call-up of top prospect Oswald Peraza, Boone offered a quick affirmative. “Izzy’s such a big part of what we’re doing and I expect...
Yankees’ Luis Severino among few slivers of good news
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Andrew Benintendi hurt his wrist, and then the Yankees completely fell apart in a 9-0 loss to the Rays on Friday. Aaron Boone called it “embarrassing.” Just about everything was bad. Though there were a few slivers of good news for the Yankees...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built, adjacent to Blue Heron Park, Anndale, $3.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, custom home is located on 257 Poillon Ave., Annadale, and it is priced at $3,200,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is “situated adjacent to Blue Heron Park, with picturesque scenic pond views, an indoor state-of-the-art swimming pool with a...
