Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

HS football: Moore’s Michalski, Pacheco run wild in season-opening drubbing of St. Peter’s (photos)

Keep runnin’, runnin’.. Moore Catholic got it started in New Brighton on Saturday, scoring early and often in a 41-7 victory over host St. Peter’s in the season opener for both squads, albeit a non-league contest. The Mavericks piled up 365 yards of rushing offense -- the bulk of which came courtesy of sophomore running back RJ Pacheco (12 carries, 179 yards) and senior quarterback John Michalski (13 carries for 143 yards).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘That’s Rutgers football’: Reviewing the drive that sealed Scarlet Knights’ upset win over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In one swift motion, Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon stood up from his game-sealing kneel down, turned around, took two steps and exploded into running back Kyle Monangai’s mid-air embrace. Tight end Johnny Langan, back at a place he once called home, pumped his fist before being mobbed by his offensive linemen.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS football: Here’s the scoop on when star RB Messiah Burch will return and 4 other Farrell-Hendricksen takeaways

Monsignor Farrell head football coach Rocco Del Priore said star running back Messiah Burch, who missed Saturday’s non-league game against Bishop Hendricken because of a high ankle sprain, was actually cleared to play before the Lions’ season-opener. However, Farrell erred on the side of caution with the speedy...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Max Scherzer hurt in Mets’ loss to Nationals

Mets ace Max Scherzer realized something was off. So rather than push through, he smartly pulled himself out. Scherzer exited with left side fatigue after five sharp innings and 67 pitches Saturday night and NL East-leading New York lost to the Washington Nationals 7-1. Scherzer is confident he’ll make his...
QUEENS, NY
Baseball
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
