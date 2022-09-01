Read full article on original website
Trail of Dead rocks Austin, plus more must-see shows to start September
Well, if you’re looking to get into the right mode before next month’s double shot of ACL, the first couple of weeks of September have you covered with a few all-day events. Not your thing? No worries: There’s plenty of standard shows as well. See below for recommendations.
Acclaimed East Austin barbecue truck closing to make way for development
--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.
Second Bar + Kitchen gets a second chance with East Austin opening
Another local pandemic closure is getting a second chance as business picks up. Longtime downtown favorite Second Bar + Kitchen will stage a comeback in the East Austin Hotel at the corner of Sixth and Waller streets, less than a mile from its original downtown location, beginning September 15. In November 2020, the restaurant permanently closed its downtown location after a decade in business, due to dwindling foot traffic and the unpredictability of economic recovery in downtown Austin.
3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022
Three booming Austin suburbs are among the state's most popular moving destinations, a new report shows. In a survey spanning January 1-July 5, 2022, moveBuddha released a new list of the 20 Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.
Revered Rosedale teahouse and restaurant to close, but it's not all bad news
Well, it's a typical day in Austin: When one restaurant opens, another one closes. Rosedale's revered teahouse and shop, The Steeping Room, announced Thursday, September 1 that it will brew its last teapot on September 24. Founded in 2007 by Emily Morrison and Amy March, The Steeping Room has served...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Indian chain curries favor at Domain Northside
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Curry Up Now, a new restaurant at the Domain Northside, is curried but...
Raise a glass to Texas wine and outdoor fun in friendly Early
Wine lovers, put Early on your must-visit list. Tucked between Austin and Abilene lies the Skies Over Texas winery, where owners Brian and Moira McCue have been bringing their award-winning, handcrafted vinos to Central Texas since 2017. Everything from reds and whites to rosés and sweet varieties are all made...
Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef
An award-winning winery and vineyard in Marble Falls is adding to the long list of reasons Austinites should head for the hills. Flat Creek Estate is entering a new season of growth, announcing new ownership, recent renovations, and a Michelin-pedigreed chef to boot. Located within an hour of Austin, there's...
Austin's Harry Ransom Center debuts fall exhibit with dazzling director's reception
Members, donors, and friends of The Harry Ransom Center gathered on August 27 for a first look at the museum's fall exhibition, The Writers: Portraits by Laura Wilson. Featuring more than 150 immersive photographic portraits of some of the leading literary figures of our time, the exhibition is drawn from Wilson’s latest book, The Writers: Portraits (Yale University Press, 2022).
The Uplands: A Bee Cave enclave that exudes quiet luxury
--- Drawn to its location, abundance of shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful homes on large-acre lots, real estate agent Beata Burgeson and her family have called The Uplands home for the past four years. "It's a hidden gem," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says, "providing a peaceful and...
SXSW unveils first round of featured speakers and sessions for 2023 festival
The beauty of South by Southwest is that attendees make their own lineups, even on the conference side. Still, there’s so much to look at every day, it helps that the festival chooses featured speakers to narrow things down. On Tuesday, August 30, the storied Austin festival revealed a...
Whiskey-loving Texas restaurant chain pours into booming Austin suburb
Whiskey and cake are two nearly universally loved things, and one “farm-to-kitchen” restaurant in Texas is bringing them together. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open a new location in Round Rock on September 13 at 2600 N Interstate 35. It’s the first location in the Austin area.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Austin's cactus and succulent people gather for fall show at Zilker Botanical Garden
Whether you were a pandemic collector or a pandemic neglecter, odds are there’s room for a few new additions, and your knowledge is always evolving. There will be plenty of adoptable plants, both rare and super accessible, at the Austin Cactus & Succulent Society (ACSS) Fall Show and Sale on September 3 and 4, plus an opportunity to meet and join Austin’s spikiest social club.
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in U.S., plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows. Austin is the U.S. market taking the most dramatic turn from a sellers' market to a buyers' market.
Hop into a self-driving Lyft, starting soon in Austin
KVUE — You may have already seen some of the white Ford cars driving around the streets of Austin with the Argo AI emblem. Argo AI started operations in Austin back in 2019, but it is now expanding more of its services to the public. The group has about...
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
A new forecast envisions a massive shift in Austin’s homebuying market next year. By July 2023, the Austin metro area is projected to witness the most dramatic swing from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market among the country’s 100 largest metro areas, according to the Knock real estate platform.
Utopiafest will end with a bang — or an eclipse — and a new Austin-area venue
Ending a more than 14-year event called Utopiafest while camping under a total eclipse in semi-remote Texas is total cult behavior. Sign us up. The Utopiafest crew announced in July a two-year plan to close out the series, returning to the initial venue in Utopia, Texas, and opening a new permanent venue in Buda, for continued fun with a lower buy-in.
Two of Austin's top real estate firms join forces in big merger
Two is better than one, especially when it comes to high-performing real estate firms. Wilson & Goldrick has joined Moreland Properties, Greater Austin's leading boutique brokerage and the region’s exclusive Forbes Global Properties member. Founded over 35 years ago by respected industry veterans Cindy Goldrick and Diane Wilson, Wilson...
Magical Museum of Illusions will appear in Austin next year
Even the most straight edge human being enters and enjoys altered states of consciousness from time to time; exhaustion, a runner’s high, prayer, and dance can all do it. So can illusions, perhaps in the most straightforward way without consuming any substance other than a visual scene. Starting in...
