--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO