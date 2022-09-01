ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed East Austin barbecue truck closing to make way for development

--- The acclaimed Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin is shutting down to pave the way for an office building. A notice on Kerlin BBQ’s website, Instagram account, and Facebook account say the food truck, at 2207 E. Cesar Chavez St., will close September 10. The social media posts say Kerlin BBQ was told by its landlord that work will begin in a few weeks to transform the lot where the truck stands into a commercial real estate development. City records show the development will be an office building.
Second Bar + Kitchen gets a second chance with East Austin opening

Another local pandemic closure is getting a second chance as business picks up. Longtime downtown favorite Second Bar + Kitchen will stage a comeback in the East Austin Hotel at the corner of Sixth and Waller streets, less than a mile from its original downtown location, beginning September 15. In November 2020, the restaurant permanently closed its downtown location after a decade in business, due to dwindling foot traffic and the unpredictability of economic recovery in downtown Austin.
Austin's Harry Ransom Center debuts fall exhibit with dazzling director's reception

Members, donors, and friends of The Harry Ransom Center gathered on August 27 for a first look at the museum's fall exhibition, The Writers: Portraits by Laura Wilson. Featuring more than 150 immersive photographic portraits of some of the leading literary figures of our time, the exhibition is drawn from Wilson’s latest book, The Writers: Portraits (Yale University Press, 2022).
The Uplands: A Bee Cave enclave that exudes quiet luxury

--- Drawn to its location, abundance of shopping and restaurants, and the beautiful homes on large-acre lots, real estate agent Beata Burgeson and her family have called The Uplands home for the past four years. "It's a hidden gem," the Kuper Sotheby's International Realty agent says, "providing a peaceful and...
Austin's cactus and succulent people gather for fall show at Zilker Botanical Garden

Whether you were a pandemic collector or a pandemic neglecter, odds are there’s room for a few new additions, and your knowledge is always evolving. There will be plenty of adoptable plants, both rare and super accessible, at the Austin Cactus & Succulent Society (ACSS) Fall Show and Sale on September 3 and 4, plus an opportunity to meet and join Austin’s spikiest social club.
Two of Austin's top real estate firms join forces in big merger

Two is better than one, especially when it comes to high-performing real estate firms. Wilson & Goldrick has joined Moreland Properties, Greater Austin's leading boutique brokerage and the region’s exclusive Forbes Global Properties member. Founded over 35 years ago by respected industry veterans Cindy Goldrick and Diane Wilson, Wilson...
