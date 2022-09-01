Read full article on original website
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Healthy Cass County to Host Free, Virtual Training for Suicide Prevention Month
(Atlantic, Iowa) – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Healthy Cass County is hosting a free suicide prevention training Monday, September 12, 2022, from noon – 1:00 PM. CALM (Counseling on Access to Lethal Means), focuses on how to reduce access to the methods people use to kill themselves. The Suicide Prevention Resource Center says “Reducing.
Two non-injury accidents reported in Fremont County
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Deputies responded a little after 1-a.m. Saturday, to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street. Authorities say a 2016 Cadillac XTS, driven by 54-year-old Jay Tyler, of Medford, Oregon, failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
Injury accident in Union County
(Kent, Iowa) – A collision Sunday afternoon northwest of Kent, in Union County, resulted in four people reporting pain, but only one was transported to the hospital. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old Lillian G. Watkins, of Creston, was southbound on Highway 25 at around 3-p.m., when Watkins attempted to make a U-turn and proceed northbound.
First wave of residents have moved out of state-run Glenwood Resource Center
(Radio Iowa) – The first set of residents with profound intellectual disabilities moved out of the state-run Glenwood Resource Center last week. The facility, where over 150 adults were living this spring, is scheduled to close in 2024. Iowa Health and Human Services director Kelly Garcia says 27 community providers have stepped forward as options for Glenwood residents.
Creston Police report 6 recent arrests
The Creston Police Department has released information on 6 recent arrests. On Wednesday, August 31st Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Dennis Gerald Tyler of Creston at 7:37 p.m. on West Montgomery Street. Tyler was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and held on no bond in the Union County Jail until seen by a Judge.
Inmate dies from a medical condition at the Page County Jail
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Authorities in Page County, Sunday said shortly after 7-p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Page County Sheriff’s Office requested the Clarinda Ambulance Service to the Page County Jail for an adult male inmate with a medical condition. Clarinda Ambulance Service transported the adult male inmate to the Clarinda Regional Health Center where the adult male inmate later died.
Atlantic USPS warns of package text scams
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Post Office Customer Service Supervisor Mark McNees has issued a warning about a package tracking text scam that has hit multiple text users. It’s called “Smishing.” You are likely to receive an unsolicited text message with an unfamiliar or strange web link that indicates a USPS delivery requires a response from you. If you have never signed-up for a USPS tracking request for a specific package, McNees says “Don’t click that link!”
