wcyb.com
Sheriff: 1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, police say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls in Unicoi County Sunday. Sheriff’s investigators tell News 5 a person is dead in what they believe is some type of hiking accident Sunday afternoon. No word yet on the person’s name or age.
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
WATE
One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Two Cocke Co. inmates escape litter crew
A new three-story water coaster is just one thing that will be coming to the resort. Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work. Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon. Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department...
THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
Johnson City Press
Chuckey man faces multiple charges
Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Chuckey man, Charles Garland, on Tuesday. Garland is charged with aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism and reckless endangerment after his alleged involvement in two incidents, according to a press release.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
993thex.com
Johnson City Police arrest man with 15 grams of meth near elementary school
A man from North Carolina is behind bars in Johnson City after he was found in possession of 15 grams of meth near a school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Erik Hyatt of Chandler, NC was pulled over by a traffic enforcement officer near Mountain View Elementary for expired registration.
Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
wcyb.com
Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say. A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due […]
Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
Johnson City Press
“The person she was” - Classmates gather in Wise to remember domestic violence victim
WISE – The former J.J. Kelly High School in Wise with its six decades of memories awaits demolition, and members of its class of 1979 gathered there Thursday to memorialize one of its own. Melanie Sturgill died Aug. 20 in what Wise County investigators are treating as a domestic...
Kingsport Times-News
Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
