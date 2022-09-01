ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Newport News, VA
Norfolk, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News, Kiahnna Patterson reports. Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive ….
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire

3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house ….
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean View

Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean ….
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA

