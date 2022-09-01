Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot on N Military Highway in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said the call for the homicide came in around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Military Highway.
Man shot on 18th Bay Street in Norfolk
During a press conference on Sunday, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said police received a call about malicious wounding in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street.
Police investigating 7-Eleven robbery on Carolina Rd in Suffolk
Police are now investigating an overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk.
Man shot on Nicholson Street in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just after 12 a.m. in the 400 block of Nicholson Street.
Man dies following shooting on S. Saratoga St in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
“The violence must end,” Norfolk mayor responds to recent violence in the city
Norfolk Interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith said three shootings happened within hours of each other.
2 dead, 5 injured following mass shooting on Killam Ave in Norfolk
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around midnight. 7 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Norfolk State confirms several of the victims are NSU students.
Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving a child
According to police, the accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pickett Road.
Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
19-year-old injured following shooting in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call just before 9:20 p.m. in reference to a female suffering from a gunshot wound entering the Supreme Gas Station in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Man fatally shot Saturday night in Newport News
Man dead following double shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
York County searching for armed and dangerous suspect
According to police, the suspect is out on foot in the area of Dare Road and Lakeside Drive. The Sheriff's Office has both deputies and a K9 tracking in the area.
Man arrested in connection to homicide Friday night in Norfolk
Mata-Monjaras was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 people rushed to the hospital after Suffolk house fire
Norfolk police investigate a homicide on East Ocean View
Man pronounced dead on E. Ocean View in Norfolk, homicide investigation underway
11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
Police: Man charged in fatal 2021 shooting in Portsmouth
Police say a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in Portsmouth in the summer of 2021.
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
