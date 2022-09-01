Woods Humane Society's Book Buddies program encourages kids to read

Young readers are becoming book buddies with shelter animals to improve their reading skills.

Woods Humane Society is relaunching its Book Buddies program - welcoming animal lovers age 7-17 to join the shelter in reading to their furry friends.

The organization says, shelter life can be stressful, and reading is proven to relax and comfort companion animals.

Kahler Penland, Woods Humane Education Coordinator, said, “It encourages kids to not only interact with the animals but also to get more excited about reading. It not only increases their literacy, their confidence reading and their experience, but it also encourages the animals to become more social and work on their confidence as well.”

Oliver L’heureux, 9, just started reading to the shelter's pets. “I think it’s good for the cats, and learning how to read better. If you aren’t the best at reading you can probably get better by reading to the cats for long periods of time,” said L’heureux.

Book Buddies is held each week at the San Luis Obispo location on Thursdays from 3:30-4:30 starting September 8 th .

Book Buddies at the Atascadero location will be on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 starting September 6 th .

This will be an ongoing program, but space is limited. You are encouraged to sign up here .

