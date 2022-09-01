ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘The Mortuary Assistant’ Film Based On Horror Video Game In Works From DreadXP & Epic Pictures Group; Jeremiah Kipp To Direct From His Script

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340yag_0hdqmH6U00

EXCLUSIVE : The independent horror publisher and production company DreadXP and its parent company Epic Pictures Group are prepping a live-action feature adaptation of the supernatural first-person horror video game The Mortuary Assistant , which the former company partnered on with independent developer DarkStone Digital.

The Mortuary Assistant brings players into the world of Mortician Rebecca Owens, who thinks her first night on the job will be embalming a surplus of corpses, though she soon learns a sinister presence resides at River Fields Mortuary. As the dead awaken and malevolent spirits bind themselves to her, Rebecca has to learn how to combat demons (including the figurative demons of her past), in order to survive the night. The supernatural horror game, developed by DarkStone’s Brian Clarke, is available for purchase for Windows PC on Steam.

Since its launch in early August, The Mortuary Assistant has taken off as an internet phenomenon — achieving a top 10 streamed games spot on Twitch, becoming a Top Seller on Steam, and garnering additional attention on TikTok. It has been played by such top gaming YouTubers as Markiplier and Jacksepticeye, with all YouTube videos surrounding the game having garnered tens of millions of views.

Jeremiah Kipp ( Slapface ) will direct the Mortuary Assistant film from his own script. Patrick Ewald will produce, with Clarke and Ted Hentschke exec producing, and Abbey Smith serving as co-producer, with castings to be announced at a later date. Publisher DreadXP will be in attendance at the Seattle gaming conference PAX West 2022 from September 2-5 to discuss the project, while touting others on its current and upcoming slate.

“There’s a quiet, unnerving intensity to The Mortuary Assistant that creeps into the player, creating a sense that something terrible could happen at any moment,” said Kipp. “Writing the adaptation, I wanted to celebrate all of the game that terrified me as well as create a companion piece to it — honoring the dense creepy world developer Brian Clarke (DarkStone Digital) made and translating it into the visual storytelling and character driven horror of narrative filmmaking.”

Kipp continued, “I want to retain the minimalist setting in and around the mortuary, the fascination with the process of embalming, and the nerve shredding terror of the gameplay. Rebecca Owens is a fascinating character, vulnerable because of a traumatic past and committed in her self-reliance. It has been a truly crazy ride living in Brian’s twisted world, and that’s the experience we want to give the viewer.”

“It’s such a rare and exciting opportunity to have your work adapted into film. It’s certainly something I never imagined would happen to me when I started developing the game two years ago,” said Clarke. “Movies have always been the main inspiration for the style of my games. I’m always trying to create story, dialogue, and moments that feel filmic, so an opportunity to bring this project full circle is making a dream of mine a reality.”

Continued the game’s creator: “These characters and their stories are extremely important and personal to me. I’m honored to have people as talented as Jeremiah Kipp and devoted as Patrick Ewald, Ted Hentschke (Head of Production at DreadXP), and Abbey Smith (co-producer at DreadXP) to bring it all to life. Jeremiah is an amazingly skilled storyteller and I’m so excited to see him expand The Mortuary Assistant in new and different ways. I want the adaptation to be a great movie before anything else and I know it’s in great hands. I’m thrilled to be working with such passionate people.”

“The incredible reception to The Mortuary Assistant has cemented it as one of DreadXP’s most successful games to date,” added Ewald, who serves as Epic Pictures Group’s CEO. “The world Brian Clarke created is rich with lore and the perfect subject to expand upon with a live-action feature film. DreadXP’s parent company Epic Pictures Group is already in a prime position to make that happen, having financed, produced, and distributed over 100 films over the past 15 years.”

Kipp previously wrote and directed the horror-thriller Slapface , now available on AMC+ and Shudder, as well as the H.P. Lovecraft-inspired Black Wake . Additional credits on the directing side include the short Draw Up & Stare , starring Academy Award winner Melissa Leo; the Chinese-American co-production Broken Badges , and The Sadist , starring Tom Savini. The director is currently in post on his latest feature, The Boo Hag , filmed earlier this year in Georgia, and the film Don’t Pick Up starring Keith David and Kathryn Erbe.

DreadXP focuses on unique, experimental titles that have been overlooked by the bigger labels. Additional titles from the company include Digital Dragons’ Best Indie Game of 2022 – First Place award winner Sucker for Love: First Date and the Dread X Collection series, Spookware . Other upcoming titles include Hand of Doom , My Friendly Neighborhood , Mirror Forge and Spookware Episode 2 .

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Delivers First TV Movie Emmy For Animated Film, First Top Program Win For Disney+

Emmy’s Outstanding TV Movie category this year featured one traditional awards film, Barry Levinson’s harrowing WWII tale The Survivor for HBO, joined by four followups to canceled series, Disney+’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Showtime’s Ray Donovan: the Movie, Paramount+’s Reno 911!: the Hunt for QAnon and Roku’ Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. In the end, it was the movie sequel to the oldest series in the bunch, the 1989-90 Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, that took the trophy. The film, which mixes CGI and classic animation with live-action, became the first animated flick to win the storied TV movie category in its 56-year history. It...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Tasks Two-Time Oscar-Nominated Director Dan Krauss With Investigating ‘Anthrax Attacks’

Two-time Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss is creating a Netflix documentary on the 2001 U.S. anthrax attacks featuring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Clark Gregg performing scripted monologues. Scroll down for the trailer. The Anthrax Attacks from The Surgeon’s Cut producer BBC Studios Science Unit will tell the story of the one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of American law enforcement. Gregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and numerous Marvel films, is Dr Bruce Ivins in scripted scenes and to-camera monologues drawn from Ivin’s own words, creating a psychological portrait of a man slowly coming apart. Launching next...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre

Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre. “What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Erbe
Person
Brian Clarke
Person
Millie Brady
Person
Keith David
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond

Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Timothée Chalamet & ‘Bones And All’ Cast, Sadie Sink & ‘The Whale’ Cast, Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More

There’s no shortage of star power on the Lido this year. The 79th Venice Film Festival boasts such boldface names as Timothée Chalamet — along with his fellow the Bones And All castmates and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino — Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Adam Driver, Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink from The Whale and dozens more. Click on the image above to launch the gallery. Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery Venice is the world’s oldest fest, having started in 1932, and draws the A-list every time. Other big names at this year’s event include Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Sigourney Weaver, Lido...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Epic Pictures Group#Horror Film#Video Game#Tiktok#Youtubers
Deadline

Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice

In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

The Weeknd Loses Voice, Cancels SoFi Stadium Show After Three Songs

It wasn’t a long weekend for The Weeknd Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The performer stopped his sold-out show during the third song of his set, abruptly walking off the stage. He came back out and told the audience he had lost his voice, and apologized for having to cancel. Many in the crowd reacted negatively to the news, and some remained seated even as the house lights came up. The Weeknd was in the middle of his song “Can’t Feel My Face” when he decided not to continue. “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,”...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Youtube
Deadline

‘Biosphere’: Mel Eslyn’s Directorial Debut Starring Sterling K. Brown & Mark Duplass Gets Surprise Special Presentation At TIFF

Veteran producer Mel Eslyn’s feature directorial debut Biosphere, starring Emmy winners Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), will be making its world premiere as a surprise Special Presentation at the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival. The film will make its festival bow in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre at 2:30 p.m. on September 10th. Set in the not-too-distant future, the latest feature from Duplass Brothers Productions follows the last two men on Earth as they adapt and evolve to save humanity. Eslyn directed from her script written with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Empire Of Light’ Telluride Review: Olivia Colman Is Incandescent In Sam Mendes’ Touching Ode To Movie Theatres

Like other filmmakers of recent years such as Alfonso Cuaron with Roma, Paulo Sorrentino with The Hand Of God, and Kenneth Branagh with Belfast, Sam Mendes is in a mood to explore his own memories of his formative years, but unlike those films, he doesn’t put his younger self at the center of the story, but he does put his own experience of seeing movies in theatres right up front. But make no mistake, this is decidedly not the lovingly sentimental Cinema Paradiso, but rather a film that is, at least in part, a valentine to moviegoing in a world of increasing tension and racial strife, a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Festival: NatGeo Doc Films Acquires Worldwide Rights For ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced the acquisition of worldwide rights to Bobi Wine: The People’s President, following its Venice Festival premiere. The film, directed by Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp and produced by double Oscar winner John Battsek, follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine as he uses his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, who has led the country for 35 years and changed the constitution to enable another five-year term. NatGeo Doc Films will roll out the film at global festivals throughout the rest of the year and release it in theaters in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

119K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy