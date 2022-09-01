Walgreens releases statement addressing pharmacy hours, staffing shortages

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the start of the pandemic the National Community Pharmacist Association reports that pharmacies are struggling with staffing shortages. Those staffing shortages are beginning to cause pharmacies to close early even in Hampton Roads.

A recent survey shows 70 percent of small and independent pharmacies are struggling with supply chain issues, which are creating higher drug prices and lower reimbursements from insurance plans.

Around 41 percent of participants also say the financial health of their business is bad. And now- because the few pharmacists that are on staff- burnout is causing some of them to walk away from their jobs.

"I haven't had a day off for a couple of months. Honestly, just working continually. Weekends forget about it. Weekends if i am not here we would have to close one of the stores,” said Hashim Zaibak, owner, Hayat Pharmacy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 2 percent decline in pharmacists over this next decade.

News 3 reached out to several local pharmacies to see how we're being impacted by this shortage.

Walgreens sent us email saying:

What we are seeing in some areas - including in Hampton, Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Virginia - is consistent with what many other healthcare entities have been experiencing – staffing challenges due to the ongoing labor shortage. As a result, there are some instances in which we’ve had to adjust or reduce pharmacy operating hours, as we work to balance staffing and resources in the market to best meet customer demand. We continue to take steps to help mitigate current staffing pressures, including ongoing review of staffing levels within our pharmacies in order to meet the needs of our customers and patients.

