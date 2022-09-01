Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
Woman dies after her SUV crashes into semi-truck
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after a crashing into a tractor trailer in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta Fire Department said they responded to the 2300 block of Marietta Blvd northwest at 4:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
2 men charged after elderly person found in “unsanitary” Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY,Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating an elder abuse case. Lamarkist Barnette, 47, and Tywone Ivey, 40, are facing charges of exploitation of the elderly or a disabled person. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The charges stem from an investigation...
7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old. Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia. When officers got to...
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say
ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
Investigation underway after tractor-trailer tires tear through Georgia woman’s home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 91-year-old woman in LaGrange tells WRBL she’s lucky to be alive after tires broke loose from a tractor-trailer and plowed straight through her home while she was a sleep. The incident, which happened Tuesday, is being investigated by the LaGrange Police Department. According to Della Ogletree, the tires went through […]
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
The Citizen Online
7 adults at Wynnmeade address arrested on various drug charges
Seven people in the morning hours of Sept. 2 were arrested at a house on Peachtree City’s west side and charged with various drug offenses. Police said the house was set up with sleeping accommodations for multiple people, including in the living room and the garage. Peachtree City Police...
19-year-old charged with murder in Lithonia
LITHONIA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a Lithonia murder. According to the Sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Khyan Bernard Stalling, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody Aug. 30 without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia.
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired after man confronts 3 he believes are trying to steal car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for three men who shot up an apartment building. Police say a resident believes they were initially trying to steal his car and confronted them. It was after midnight August 20. Justin Lane knew something was up when three men in a white Kia...
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
weisradio.com
Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart
An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
Video shows Atlanta police recruits smashing window to help save child locked in car
ATLANTA — Even though these police recruits aren’t officially sworn officers, that didn’t stop them from answering the call to protect and serve. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police recruits Boursiquot, De Forest, and Hill were leaving Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q on...
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
Gwinnett County police investigated after two teenagers were found dead July 21 in a lakefront neighborhood.
11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old. Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
