This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York
The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Fight Crime with Batman in New York City in Immersive Exhibition
Live, immersive exhibits have been all the rage recently. Take the Van Gogh Exhibit in the Capital Region, for instance. Stuff like this feels like you are walking into the artwork. But what if you could walk right into an action movie/comic book?. When I saw this, I started geeking...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe
FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire
Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store
Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
arizonasuntimes.com
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Everything from handcrafts to hamburgers at Woodstock-New Paltz craft fair
NEW PALTZ – The semi-annual Woodstock-New Paltz craft fair at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz is being held this Labor Day weekend and its an opportunity to hear live music, browse through tents and booths full of handcrafted – jewelry, paintings, clothing, chairs, tables, you-name-it. It’s also a place to enjoy all kinds of food, from hamburgers to Jamaican specialties, homemade chocolates, and maple donuts.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
therealdeal.com
Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes
It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
Register Citizen
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
New York Legislators Seem To Think Posting 'Gun-Free Zone' Signs in Times Square Will Minimize Crime
As of yesterday, "gun-free zone" signs now adorn roughly 36 blocks of Midtown Manhattan, from 40th St. to 53rd St., between 6th and 9th Avenues, in what has rather expansively been deemed Times Square. Though many New Yorkers have perhaps fantasized about shooting the vendors who hawk Lion King tickets,...
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Herald Community Newspapers
Antisemitic flyers find way to local doorsteps
Several Freeport residents recently awoke to find antisemitic literature spread throughout the community. The flyers, found Aug. 14, were placed in mailboxes, while others were left on driveways enclosed in a zip-close bag along with white rice. The two-sided document featured several members of President Joseph Biden’s cabinet with the Israeli flag posted besides them. “Let’s Go Brandon” appears in bold across the top of the front.
Hudson Valley school districts make changes to combat rise in violence
This year, school districts across the Hudson Valley are making changes to meet the growing social and emotional needs of students.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY Rule Leak: ‘Anyone with gun presumed to have it illegally’ – Guilty until proven innocent
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the state’s law enforcement officers to assume “anyone carrying” a gun is doing so “unlawfully until proven otherwise,” according to an internal government memo leaked Thursday. The Aug. 2022 memo entitled “New York State Restrictions on Carrying Concealed...
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
