ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York

The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals. New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe

FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
City
West Point, NY
Hudson, NY
Society
101.5 WPDH

Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire

Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clara Barton
Mid-Hudson News Network

Everything from handcrafts to hamburgers at Woodstock-New Paltz craft fair

NEW PALTZ – The semi-annual Woodstock-New Paltz craft fair at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz is being held this Labor Day weekend and its an opportunity to hear live music, browse through tents and booths full of handcrafted – jewelry, paintings, clothing, chairs, tables, you-name-it. It’s also a place to enjoy all kinds of food, from hamburgers to Jamaican specialties, homemade chocolates, and maple donuts.
NEW PALTZ, NY
therealdeal.com

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
GARDINER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Plaques#Commemoration#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The U S Military Academy#The New York Times
Register Citizen

'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
NEW MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
World War II
Herald Community Newspapers

Antisemitic flyers find way to local doorsteps

Several Freeport residents recently awoke to find antisemitic literature spread throughout the community. The flyers, found Aug. 14, were placed in mailboxes, while others were left on driveways enclosed in a zip-close bag along with white rice. The two-sided document featured several members of President Joseph Biden’s cabinet with the Israeli flag posted besides them. “Let’s Go Brandon” appears in bold across the top of the front.
FREEPORT, NY
101.5 WPDH

Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy