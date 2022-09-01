ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

I WILL SAY IT!!
3d ago

He is sweeping Americans under the rug too! No wonder why he wants a Multi Shot Rifle Ban! Look at Australia folks, first the firearms, then your rights, then China Style Communism! It’s Happening!

anonymous
1d ago

he's responsible for 13 dead Americans of course he's going to run from it. besides Obama he's the worse commander in chief

Frank Murphy
3d ago

Bidens your friend and dont you forget it, by the time hes through with you he will have you living in the streets

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Washington Examiner

Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald

The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS

