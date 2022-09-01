Republican wave or red mirage? Recent Democratic wins dim GOP fall landslide hopes

Read full article on original website
Rhonda
3d ago
The economy is getting much worse. Crime is out of control. There is an invasion of illegal immigrants. All of this is due to Democrats in power. I’d say there is definitely going to be a red wave. Vote RED (Remove Every Democrat) 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(2)
11
ron harding
4d ago
for those who favor american freedom and liberty the red wave is overcoming everything else. damn the torpedoes, all speed ahead.
Reply(2)
9
Related
Trump loses it on Truth Social over scathing op-ed in Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper
Former President Donald Trump complained on his Truth Social website after the NY Post posted a harsh editorial online on Tuesday evening. "Attorney General Merrick Garland's raid on Mar-a-Lago has ex-President Donald Trump back in the news. That's a problem for Republicans, who need to move beyond him," argued the tabloid, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
Republicans Demand To Know What Happened To Vanishing GOP Millions
A number of Republican strategists and consultants are growing increasingly dismayed about millions of dollars vanishing at the National Republican Senatorial Committee — just when the funds are needed most, The Washington Post reported Friday. Cash at the national campaign fund is dwindling as candidates head into the final...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Republicans thought they had midterms in the bag. Voters just rejected them again
Abortion and Donald Trump will both appear on November’s ballot. On Tuesday, Pat Ryan, a Democrat and a decorated Iraq war veteran, upset Republican Marc Molinaro in a special congressional election in New York’s Upper Hudson Valley. Ryan won 52-48 after pre-election polls had painted him as the clear underdog.
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
RELATED PEOPLE
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
How Much is Former GOP House Member Liz Cheney Worth?
Liz Cheney, 56, is a lawyer, politician, political analyst and author who served as the Republican representative from Wyoming since she was elected in 2016. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, she conceded the...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
MSNBC's Ari Melber Has 2 Words That Could Haunt Trump And Other Right-Wingers
The right has used this phrase for others, but doesn't think it should apply to them.
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Comments / 56