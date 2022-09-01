Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com
African Diaspora of Elon welcomes students with waist bead event
The African Diaspora of Elon hosted its first event of the academic year Sept. 4, welcoming new and returning students back to campus with “Waist Beads, Culture and Community.”. Waist beads represent weight gain, loss, fertility, womanhood and charity, according to sophomore and club president Khairi Morrow. Each color...
Wolfspeed in Chatham, Meta in Durham?
Hey all! I’m Brian Gordon, and in this week’s Open Source, we asked Meta if they’re coming to Durham. Then we asked Wolfspeed if they’re coming to Chatham County.
chapelboro.com
Sera Cuni, Owner of Café Root Cellar, Makes Finals of ‘Chef Showdown’
Sera Cuni rarely meets a competition she doesn’t want to enter. Whether it’s Strong Man matches around the state or Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, Cuni will take her talents wherever she can compete. Recently, Cuni made it to the grand finale of the...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University cross country teams place first, second in Elon Opener
The Elon University cross country teams began their seasons with strong showings at the Elon Opener, the university’s annual home cross country meet. The women’s team placed first and the men’s team second in the team competitions. With 25 points, the women’s team won the team competition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women’s soccer shuts out UNC Asheville
The Elon University women’s soccer team won dominantly against the University of North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs 4-0 at Rudd Field, bringing the Phoenix back to .500 (2-2-1) and ending a three-game winless streak for the team. “It was a good response from the last two games,” head coach Neil Payne...
elonnewsnetwork.com
New proposed changes to Title IX adds protection
Alamance Building at Elon University. Molly Zlock, Elon University director of HR compliance, equal opportunity and Title IX, said that the proposed changes to Title IX will likely provide increased protections — specifically for people in LGBTQIA+ communities and people who are pregnant. Title IX serves to protect against...
wraltechwire.com
These four factors are changing the real estate market in the Triangle
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
montgomeryherald.com
Employer adding major perks for employees
Robert Jordan IV, president/CEO of Jordan Companies, told us that his company’s investing “several million dollars” in a 26-acre park off Hwy. 109 for his employees and their family members. Jordan said, “After the recent purchase of Kellam Manufacturing in Biscoe we now employ over 550 team members in Montgomery County and over 800 throughout our companies, not including the great logging groups that supply us.” He said the park’s a way to reward them for their hard work and service, adding, “We strive to be the best place possible for people to work. You can have the best equipment in the world but if you don’t have good people, nothing happens.” The first structure planned at the park is an 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art daycare center that represents an investment of about $3 million. Why daycare? Jordan said employees and potential employees consistently bring it up as an issue, so the company decided to do something about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!. The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the...
Introduce your child to theatre at one of these shows
Raleigh, N.C. — If your child hasn't been to the theatre yet, one of these shows is a great opportunity to introduce them to stage performances. Sept. 14-Oct. 2: Frozen (DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham) - Based on the hit Disney movie, this show features more than a dozen new songs. Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
King, NC USA
I stopped at the King Kitchen for a chicken biscuit, haven’t had one in years. Don’t know why I stopped, just did, on a whim. I saw this little red heart sitting on the bench, thought of Louie, and read the heart. Louie is… was… my best friend ❤️. I had to take him to the emergency vet Saturday night, and we waited there over 7 1/2 hours, at 4:27am yesterday I made one of the hardest decisions of my life, I agreed to let them put him to sleep. They said he had severe lung cancer, would not survive it, and was in pain, couldn’t breathe… I lost best friend. I haven’t stopped crying since , I’m crying as I write this. I loved him so much, and wish I could put his picture here for you to see him, he was beautiful. Thank you so much for this little heart, although I’ll cry all the way home, I know he’s in a better place, pain free, and he will come for me when it is my time to go. Thank you for touching my heart, it’s almost as if it is a sign from him that misses me and loves me as much as I do him.
Raleigh News & Observer
Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million
The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
The hottest restaurants in the Triangle, according to OpenTable
In its monthly analysis of the best restaurants, OpenTable shared a list of the hottest spots among diners in the Triangle. It includes a mix of both longtime classics and new openings. In no particular order, here are the top picks:. Melanated Wine, Durham's first Black-owned winery. Hot tip: Don't...
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Nearly 70 counties in North Carolina will get new access to high-speed internet
MEBANE, N.C. — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Wednesday. Nearly 70 counties in our state, including Guilford, Forsyth, and Alamance will get new access to high-speed internet. The investment...
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of High Point neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Schools mandates Critical Race Theory training
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham County Schools recently implemented a required 2-day “white privilege” training for senior administrators, and a mandatory 2.5 hour equity training for all teachers and counselors. Compulsory racially-focused training takes center stage, under the pretense of “Equity”. Since their “first full group equity...
Comments / 0