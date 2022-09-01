Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star PG eyes official visit, hosed in ESPN rankings
Syracuse basketball offered a scholarship to 2024 four-star point Robert Wright III back in March, and ever since then, the Orange has appeared to prioritize the top-50 prospect in this class. The 6-foot-1 Wright, who plays high-school and AAU ball with teams in Philadelphia, had a stellar spring and summer...
Syracuse Basketball: Canadian recruit has ‘freak athleticism,’ eyes 5 stars
According to national recruiting analysts and scouts, new Syracuse basketball target Efeosa Oliogu could make a serious run at the No. 1 overall ranking in his class when all is said and done. The 6-foot-6 Oliogu, who has ridiculous athleticism and versatility per experts, isn’t ranked in the 2025 cycle...
DeVito tosses 2 TDs, but Illinois loses Big Ten opener (How Syracuse transfers fared)
Former Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito was 21-of-35 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns but had two second-half turnovers as the Fighting Illini fell to Indiana 23-20 Friday night. DeVito was credited with one lost fumble and one interception and rushed 11 times for 13 yards. DeVito was sacked...
The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
Chris Elmore, SU football’s 6th-year senior captain, leaves Louisville game with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse captain and sixth-year senior. left Saturday’s game against Louisville in the first quarter with an apparent lower-leg injury. Elmore was injured midway through the opening quarter on a short gain by Sean Tucker. Chris Elmore returned to the sideline wearing street clothes. He was...
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
Sean Tucker left Syracuse’s game against Louisville injured. It’s unclear if he’ll return
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football star running back Sean Tucker limped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Louisville. Tucker went down on a 1-yard rush up the middle. He limped off the field without help but was taken to the injury tent upon getting to the sideline. SU was forced to punt for the first time in the game two plays after Tucker’s exit.
Syracuse basketball recruit JP Estrella, a 4-star stretch big, picks Tennessee
Saco, Maine — Syracuse basketballl recruit JP Estrella will attend Tennessee. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound stretch big made his college decision Friday afternoon here at XL Sports World, opting for the Volunteers over 25 other suitors, including finalists Syracuse and Iowa. “Off the court, they can expect a big, goofy...
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Syracuse vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star didn’t pick Orange we wanted, but he will thrive
I know that a lot of Syracuse basketball recruiting fanatics, myself included, are bummed, disappointed and sad that long-time 2023 four-star target Joseph Estrella has elected to play somewhere besides the Hill. I get it. Not only is the 6-foot-11 power forward/center one of the hottest prospects in the rising-senior...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-7 Loss at Syracuse
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, quarterback Malik Cunningham and middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Orange:
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Syracuse Orange face the Louisville Cardinals from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Syracuse Orange vs. Louisville Cardinals. When: Saturday, September 3,...
College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, betting lines and picks: Saturday, 9/3
The Syracuse Football program expects to improve on their 5-7 record from 2021, and head coach Dino Babers is on the hot seat according to sportsbooks entering his seventh year in charge. His team has the tough task of hosting the Louisville Cardinals to open up the season, and our experts have analyzed the ACC contest with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s dive into their best bet and explain why they think the Cardinals will come out on top this Saturday.
Solvay, Westhill win football openers; West Genesee edged by Whitesboro
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only one play kept a trio of area football teams from a clean sweep of season-opening games on Friday night. , attempting to go for victory in the last seconds of its game at Whitesboro, could not quite pull it off and took a 27-26 defeat to the Warriors.
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
