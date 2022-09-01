ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
Syracuse.com

Sean Tucker left Syracuse’s game against Louisville injured. It’s unclear if he’ll return

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football star running back Sean Tucker limped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Louisville. Tucker went down on a 1-yard rush up the middle. He limped off the field without help but was taken to the injury tent upon getting to the sideline. SU was forced to punt for the first time in the game two plays after Tucker’s exit.
CBS Sports

Syracuse vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Louisville vs. Syracuse prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022

The Louisville Cardinals take on the Syracuse Orange. Check out our college football odds series for our Louisville Syracuse prediction and pick. The Louisville Cardinals face a very important season in 2022. Head coach Scott Satterfield came to Louisville from Appalachian State, where he built the Mountaineers into one of the best Group of Five programs in the country. Louisville seemed to have made a great move — and scored a big prize — when it was able to land him in the coaching carousel four years ago. Satterfield produced a very good first season which only increased expectations among the fan base.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction, betting lines and picks: Saturday, 9/3

The Syracuse Football program expects to improve on their 5-7 record from 2021, and head coach Dino Babers is on the hot seat according to sportsbooks entering his seventh year in charge. His team has the tough task of hosting the Louisville Cardinals to open up the season, and our experts have analyzed the ACC contest with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s dive into their best bet and explain why they think the Cardinals will come out on top this Saturday.
