One person died and another person was injured after a twin-airplane crashed at Central Florida executive airport on Thursday.The Diamond DA42 Twin Star collided with another unoccupied aircraft as it prepared for takeoff on a runway during severe weather conditions at around 5pm, said Carolyn Fennell, director of public affairs at Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.It had two people onboard when it flipped while awaiting clearance, with officials saying that a gust of wind tossed the aircraft into the air.The Orlando Fire Department responded to the accident but one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person has been...

