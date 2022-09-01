ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 8

littlebit
4d ago

It's hard to believe there is no safety protocol in place not allowing loose, long hair around moving belts. Bet there will be now....

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Baggage handler killed after hair caught in luggage conveyer belt

A baggage handler was killed when her hair became caught in a belt loader at New Orleans airport on Tuesday night, officials say.Jermani Thompson, 26, was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines flight on the tarmac at Louis Armstrong International Airport at about 10pm when her hair became tangled in the conveyer belt machinery, her employers GAT Airline Ground Support said in a statement.Ms Thompson was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy in the next few days to determine a cause of death. The tragic incident led to an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Jackson, LA
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Pilot who fell to his death ‘apologized’ before stepping out of plane

A new report is raising more questions about the mysterious death of a pilot who fell from a plane last month as it was coming in for an emergency landing. In a preliminary report, the NTSB says 23-year-old Charles Crooks “became visibly upset,” “apologized” and told his co-pilot he felt sick before stepping out of the plane mid-air.Aug. 17, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hough
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggage Handler#Frontier Airlines#Loader#Luggage#Accident#Wdsu News#Fontier Airlines
The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

At least one dead as storm flips private jets at exclusive Florida airport

One person died and another person was injured after a twin-airplane crashed at Central Florida executive airport on Thursday.The Diamond DA42 Twin Star collided with another unoccupied aircraft as it prepared for takeoff on a runway during severe weather conditions at around 5pm, said Carolyn Fennell, director of public affairs at Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.It had two people onboard when it flipped while awaiting clearance, with officials saying that a gust of wind tossed the aircraft into the air.The Orlando Fire Department responded to the accident but one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person has been...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy