Read full article on original website
littlebit
4d ago
It's hard to believe there is no safety protocol in place not allowing loose, long hair around moving belts. Bet there will be now....
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSU football is back in action against Florida State tonightTina HowellTallahassee, FL
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Related
Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered broken back after plane landed so hard she 'thought the plane had crashed'
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing in California, when the plane hit the runway so hard she thought it had crashed. The woman, who was not named in the investigation, was seated in the aft jump...
Baggage handler killed after hair caught in luggage conveyer belt
A baggage handler was killed when her hair became caught in a belt loader at New Orleans airport on Tuesday night, officials say.Jermani Thompson, 26, was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines flight on the tarmac at Louis Armstrong International Airport at about 10pm when her hair became tangled in the conveyer belt machinery, her employers GAT Airline Ground Support said in a statement.Ms Thompson was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy in the next few days to determine a cause of death. The tragic incident led to an...
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?
The smiling face of 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, basketball in hand ---Image credit: meaww.con News. Yesterday 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was tragically killed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An American Airlines passenger says her 11-year-old daughter was required to check her carry-on for a flight to North Carolina and hasn't got it back 2 months later
After their connecting flight was canceled, Beth Gill's family had to sleep on window ledges in the Charlotte airport using backpacks as pillows.
I’m a flight attendant and there is a huge mistake you are making if you sit in the window seat
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why sitting in a window seat on a plane could be bad for your skin - in more ways than one. Former cabin crew member Arina Bloom spent two years dealing with passengers on planes and has learnt all about the mistakes we make every time we board an aircraft.
You should never wear leggings on a flight – it could even prove fatal
THEY'RE the obvious choice of clothing for millions of female holidaymakers, but next time you're heading on a break, you should think twice about wearing leggings for your flight. According to one aviation expert, they are one of the most dangerous things a passenger could wear if an emergency occurs...
TODAY.com
Pilot who fell to his death ‘apologized’ before stepping out of plane
A new report is raising more questions about the mysterious death of a pilot who fell from a plane last month as it was coming in for an emergency landing. In a preliminary report, the NTSB says 23-year-old Charles Crooks “became visibly upset,” “apologized” and told his co-pilot he felt sick before stepping out of the plane mid-air.Aug. 17, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things you should do before every flight.
After working in the airline industry, I've learned some of the best tips for making flying easier, from wearing comfortable clothes to packing light.
Passenger refuses to give kid the window seat during a flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinion after he refused to swap seats with a kid during a flight so they could have the window seat. The passenger was travelling from San Francisco to New York, and said he had built up enough air miles to upgrade to a first class seat.
Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida
A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
MSY baggage handler killed when hair got caught in machinery
A 26-year-old baggage handler at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport died in an industrial accident while unloading bags for Frontier Airlines, according to NOLA.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least one dead as storm flips private jets at exclusive Florida airport
One person died and another person was injured after a twin-airplane crashed at Central Florida executive airport on Thursday.The Diamond DA42 Twin Star collided with another unoccupied aircraft as it prepared for takeoff on a runway during severe weather conditions at around 5pm, said Carolyn Fennell, director of public affairs at Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.It had two people onboard when it flipped while awaiting clearance, with officials saying that a gust of wind tossed the aircraft into the air.The Orlando Fire Department responded to the accident but one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person has been...
Ground worker at New Orleans airport dies after hair becomes entangled in machinery
A ground worker at New Orleans’ airport died in an accident Tuesday when her hair became entangled in machinery while she was offloading an aircraft, officials said. Jermani Thompson was servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Chaos at San Diego Airport as terminal is evacuated with ‘passengers on planes told to return to TSA security’
PASSENGERS at an airport were asked to deplane and return to security on Thursday, resulting in several complaints online. Confused and frustrated travelers at San Diego International Airport were told to evacuate inside Terminal 2 West and East. Passengers on airplanes had to leave the aircraft and return through TSA...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 8