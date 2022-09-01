ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TechRadar

Temtem starters: who should you pick?

Wondering which of the Temtem starters to pick as you begin your adventure? As is tradition in the monster battler genre, you'll be forced to decide between a selection of three adorable critters before you make your way out into the world. Fortunately, you won't be making this decision alone.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

HostGator vs DreamHost: Which web hosting solution is better?

When it comes time to choose the best host for your website, you have plenty of options. HostGator (opens in new tab) and DreamHost offer amazing features that can be perfect depending on what kind of web hosting (opens in new tab) service you need. But which one among the two is the best?
INTERNET
TechRadar

Waiting for season 3 of The Great? Here are 5 madcap dramas to tide you over...

The story of Catherine The Great, the last and longest-ruling Empress of Russia, has been put on screen numerous times, with the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Marlene Dietrich and Helen Mirren all taking on the role at various times. But she has never been put on screen with as much swagger, mirth or joy than she has in Hulu's The Great.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online - stream new episodes now from anywhere

Rick and Morty are back for season 6. Dan Harmon's Emmy Award-winning space adventuring cartoon comedy show rides off again into the multiverse for the show's sixth season from September 4 or September 5, depending upon where you are in the world. Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 where you are, including ways to watch for FREE!
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch House of the Dragon online episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

Political intrigue, shady alliances, Daemons and dragons: the fantasy plot thickens as we delve into the third episode of House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, which puts its myriad dramas in motion. Will Princess Rhaenyra manage to keep her claim on the Iron Throne? Keep up to date with all the dastardly scheming with our guide, which details how to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online from anywhere.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Hands on: Honor Tab 8 review

The Honor Tab 8 isn’t posing as an iPad rival, and it’s not a jack-of-all-trades tablet. It’s a big screen that’s great for streaming movies or reading ebooks, and the long-lasting battery and slender build make it perfect for these tasks. However, thanks to its weak processor and software that’s clearly not optimized for the tablet experience, it’s not a productivity or gaming powerhouse.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

The new Assassin’s Creed can't return to its roots - because they were never that strong

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a series reset. That’s what its key art suggests, at least – depicting an assassin dropping from a ledge, wrist-blade drawn, into a crowd of unsuspecting pedestrians. The killer’s linens are whiter than white, fit for a detergent commercial, and bring to mind Altaïr – the titular murderer in the very first Assassin’s Creed. Then there’s the backdrop: a mosque and minarets bordered by thick, stone fortifications, an evocation of the Holy Land Altaïr once prowled.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Halo Infinite splitscreen co-op mode is back from the dead

Halo Infinite fans have discovered a way of playing the shooter in splitscreen co-op, after developer 343 Industries announced it had canned development of the game mode. While local campaign co-op had previously been announced for Halo Infinite, 343’s head of creative Joseph Staten confirmed work on the mode had been scrapped in a recent video update (opens in new tab). As spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), a fan on Twitter (opens in new tab) discovered a workaround that lets players access the shelved feature.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment

If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people

For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES

