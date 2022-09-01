Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Temtem starters: who should you pick?
Wondering which of the Temtem starters to pick as you begin your adventure? As is tradition in the monster battler genre, you'll be forced to decide between a selection of three adorable critters before you make your way out into the world. Fortunately, you won't be making this decision alone.
TechRadar
One of the best Android phones of the year, and surprisingly cheap: our Honor 70 review
- Decal may be divisive. We should begin this Honor 70 review with one very simple fact: it was hard to populate its ‘cons’ list. TechRadar’s house style dictates that we need to provide three and it was a challenge to even come up with one. That’s...
TechRadar
HostGator vs DreamHost: Which web hosting solution is better?
When it comes time to choose the best host for your website, you have plenty of options. HostGator (opens in new tab) and DreamHost offer amazing features that can be perfect depending on what kind of web hosting (opens in new tab) service you need. But which one among the two is the best?
TechRadar
Waiting for season 3 of The Great? Here are 5 madcap dramas to tide you over...
The story of Catherine The Great, the last and longest-ruling Empress of Russia, has been put on screen numerous times, with the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Marlene Dietrich and Helen Mirren all taking on the role at various times. But she has never been put on screen with as much swagger, mirth or joy than she has in Hulu's The Great.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online - stream new episodes now from anywhere
Rick and Morty are back for season 6. Dan Harmon's Emmy Award-winning space adventuring cartoon comedy show rides off again into the multiverse for the show's sixth season from September 4 or September 5, depending upon where you are in the world. Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 where you are, including ways to watch for FREE!
TechRadar
How to watch House of the Dragon online episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere
Political intrigue, shady alliances, Daemons and dragons: the fantasy plot thickens as we delve into the third episode of House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, which puts its myriad dramas in motion. Will Princess Rhaenyra manage to keep her claim on the Iron Throne? Keep up to date with all the dastardly scheming with our guide, which details how to watch House of the Dragon episode 3 online from anywhere.
Microsoft's latest attempt to get you to ditch Google Chrome for Edge is bound to fail
Microsoft has released a new update to its Edge web browser which includes a new sidebar, allowing you to reply to emails, use parts of the Office suite, and more. After previously being confirmed as in-development, the new sidebar is another attempt by the company to tempt you away from other browsers such as Google Chrome, Opera and others.
TechRadar
Hands on: Honor Tab 8 review
The Honor Tab 8 isn’t posing as an iPad rival, and it’s not a jack-of-all-trades tablet. It’s a big screen that’s great for streaming movies or reading ebooks, and the long-lasting battery and slender build make it perfect for these tasks. However, thanks to its weak processor and software that’s clearly not optimized for the tablet experience, it’s not a productivity or gaming powerhouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
The new Assassin’s Creed can't return to its roots - because they were never that strong
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a series reset. That’s what its key art suggests, at least – depicting an assassin dropping from a ledge, wrist-blade drawn, into a crowd of unsuspecting pedestrians. The killer’s linens are whiter than white, fit for a detergent commercial, and bring to mind Altaïr – the titular murderer in the very first Assassin’s Creed. Then there’s the backdrop: a mosque and minarets bordered by thick, stone fortifications, an evocation of the Holy Land Altaïr once prowled.
TechRadar
The Oculus Quest 2 needs to borrow one killer feature from Vive’s VR headsets
For the past couple of years, there’s been only one name in the VR game: Oculus Quest 2. The meteoric rise of Meta’s headset has not only made the social media company the face of the metaverse, but it’s meant that more people than ever now have a VR headset in their homes.
Key Pixel Tablet specs may have been revealed through hidden Android code
We know that the Google Pixel Tablet is real and on the way – but we don't know too much else about it as yet. Now some of the slate's key specs may have been revealed through code added under the hood to Android by Google engineers. As spotted...
Halo Infinite splitscreen co-op mode is back from the dead
Halo Infinite fans have discovered a way of playing the shooter in splitscreen co-op, after developer 343 Industries announced it had canned development of the game mode. While local campaign co-op had previously been announced for Halo Infinite, 343’s head of creative Joseph Staten confirmed work on the mode had been scrapped in a recent video update (opens in new tab). As spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), a fan on Twitter (opens in new tab) discovered a workaround that lets players access the shelved feature.
Why the OnePlus 10T is the company's most important phone on sale in the US
The crazy-powerful OnePlus 10T will get to use AT&T’s fastest 5G networks; a first for OnePlus phones. In our OnePlus 10T review, we found the phone to be quite a powerful and capable device, so having that performance carry across to networking speeds on more networks is a real plus.
Get ready for a bunch of big Windows 11 updates coming straight after 22H2
Even before Windows 11's first major update, which is (imaginatively) titled Windows 11 2022 Update, arrives, Microsoft is already preparing some smaller updates to finally bring tabs to File Explorer and other highly sought after features by the end of the year. According to Windows Latest (opens in new tab),...
TechRadar
Honor Spatial Audio is here, ushering in the future of immersive sound
Imagine you’re walking down a busy street. There’s the sound of traffic rolling by on your right, music playing from a shop on your left, people talking on the street in front of you and a helicopter buzzing overhead. When we’re out and about in the world, sounds...
TechRadar
Boat's largest display smartwatch Storm Pro Call gets at an attractive introductory offer
Home-grown brand Boat has launched its premium flagship smartwatch Storm Pro Call that comes with bluetooth calling and has the biggest AMOLED Display in the segment. With this premium product, Boat hopes to consolidate is position in the Indian market. Boat Storm Pro Call sports a large 2.5D curved 1.78”...
TechRadar
5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment
If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
TechRadar
Creating a metaverse for the people, by the people
For four days in the middle of August, the Vancouver Convention Center is transformed into an uncanny valley. It looks like our world, but it’s not. Siggraph, a conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques, brings together a community of VR, MoCap, VFX, animation and gaming tech-heads, all with the aim of creating a shared artificial world, or metaverse.
Intel Raptor Lake leak reveals a whole host of CPUs coming at launch
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors will launch with 12 different models of desktop CPUs for consumers, according to the latest rumors. This comes from Wccftech (opens in new tab), which got its hands on a leaked spec sheet for the initial line-up of 13th-gen chips. The theory is that Intel...
TechRadar
I wish I could buy this cool hair dryer - I've taken a shine to it
This Grundig hair dryer is only available in Europe, but I'm glad I had the chance to see it at IFA 2022. During my time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) one product in particular stood out amongst all the new tech: the Grundig NaturaShine HD 8080 hair dryer.
Comments / 0