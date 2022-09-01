ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily in Paris season 3 is not coming to Netflix in September 2022

It’s been far too long since we caught up with Emily Cooper’s marketing and romantic misadventures in Paris, but thankfully, Emily in Paris season 3 is on the way!. After Emily in Paris season 2 premiered ahead of Christmas in 2021, Netflix renewed the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series for a third and fourth season.
The Winchesters is not coming in September 2022

Supernatural fans are ready for the prequel spin-off series, The Winchesters. Fall TV is almost here, but this is not a show arriving this month. It’s almost time for fall TV to return to our screens. Most shows will arrive in September, but that’s not the case for all of them. The CW doesn’t do September premiere dates, so it’s not that surprising we’re not seeing this series premiere this month.
Snowpiercer Season 4 premiere date, cast, promo, synopsis, and more

Not everyone is on the train anymore. We’re ready to see what’s next for both groups in Snowpiercer Season 4. Here’s what we know about the season so far. Snowpiercer Season 4 is going to see a major reset. Not everyone is on the train anymore. This isn’t about bringing equality for those on the train, but about restarting life on Earth. It’s sure to bring plenty of problems, and maybe even murder.
