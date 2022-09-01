Read full article on original website
Emily in Paris season 3 is not coming to Netflix in September 2022
It’s been far too long since we caught up with Emily Cooper’s marketing and romantic misadventures in Paris, but thankfully, Emily in Paris season 3 is on the way!. After Emily in Paris season 2 premiered ahead of Christmas in 2021, Netflix renewed the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series for a third and fourth season.
The Winchesters is not coming in September 2022
Supernatural fans are ready for the prequel spin-off series, The Winchesters. Fall TV is almost here, but this is not a show arriving this month. It’s almost time for fall TV to return to our screens. Most shows will arrive in September, but that’s not the case for all of them. The CW doesn’t do September premiere dates, so it’s not that surprising we’re not seeing this series premiere this month.
Snowpiercer Season 4 premiere date, cast, promo, synopsis, and more
Not everyone is on the train anymore. We’re ready to see what’s next for both groups in Snowpiercer Season 4. Here’s what we know about the season so far. Snowpiercer Season 4 is going to see a major reset. Not everyone is on the train anymore. This isn’t about bringing equality for those on the train, but about restarting life on Earth. It’s sure to bring plenty of problems, and maybe even murder.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Chicago Fire season 11 photo offers up first look at 51’s newest recruit
With September’s arrival, NBC has shifted into overdrive over the course of the last week by quickly ramping up its promotions for the upcoming seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD. Not only has NBC offered up new key art and the first promo for the new...
Vanessa Morgan talks My Scar, My Story campaign and Riverdale S7
Each of us has a skin story that’s uniquely ours. In July, Gold Bond launched their My Scar, My Story campaign which encourages people to embrace the skin they’re in, including their scars. Partnering with actress Vanessa Morgan, the company has started a movement focused on putting authentic...
