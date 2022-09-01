This Absorbent Bath Mat Is 'Softness Overload,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale with Double Discounts

Shoppers have deemed it the “perfect lightweight sweatshirt” Sometimes a clothing item comes along and immediately becomes a part of your everyday routine. Suddenly, you can't seem to remember what you wore before you had it. For thousands of Amazon shoppers, that item is this classic Hanes Cotton Zip-Up Hoodie, and right now it's marked down to as little as $11 in some sizes and colors — that's up to whopping 56 percent off in savings! The sweatshirt is the best-seller in its category — and for good reason....

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO