Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window

Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
"Something missing" - Gabriel Agbonlahor reveals why Liverpool won't challenge for the Premier League title this season

TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Liverpool will not challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. The former Aston Villa striker believes that the Reds are instead in a fight for the top four after their poor start to the campaign, in which they have picked up just nine points from six games.
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

