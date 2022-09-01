Read full article on original website
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window
Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
"Something missing" - Gabriel Agbonlahor reveals why Liverpool won't challenge for the Premier League title this season
TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Liverpool will not challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. The former Aston Villa striker believes that the Reds are instead in a fight for the top four after their poor start to the campaign, in which they have picked up just nine points from six games.
Chelsea ready to strengthen midfielder further in January despite Denis Zakaria's arrival
Chelsea's new owners are prepared to carry on spending in January with a new midfielder wanted despite Denis Zakaria's arrival, according to reports. The summer transfer window came to a close last Thursday and it saw Chelsea make some last minute additions. While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed a move from Barcelona,...
"That would suggest" - Man United legend Rio Ferdinand makes Liverpool Premier League title prediction
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has had his say on whether Liverpool can win the title this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won just two of their opening six Premier League games, with a frustrating defeat to United the crown jewel in their misery. That coupled with disappointing...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
"No doubts in my mind" - Thomas Tuchel makes Edouard Mendy admittion after outlining why Kepa stayed at Chelsea this summer
Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding his Chelsea goalkeepers with Edouard Mendy’s poor form and revealed the reason why Kepa Arrizabalaga did not leave in the summer transfer window. Mendy has begun the season in uninspiring form, making several uncharacteristical errors in the opening games of the...
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
Valencia defender speechless after Gennaro Gattuso names him as 'ideal man' for teenage daughter
Valencia defender Toni Lato was named the "ideal man" for Gennaro Gattuso's teenage daughter... by Gennaro Gattuso. Laro opened the scoring for the La Liga side in their 5-1 demolition of Getafe on Sunday as goals from Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro sealed an emphatic win at the Mestalla.
Armando Broja on new Chelsea deal, chances under Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrival
Armando Broja has opened up on his new Chelsea contract, his chances this season and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old signed a new six year contract last week to see him commit his future to the Blues after a summer of uncertainty. Broja was linked...
5 things learned: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United have defeated league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League in a 3-1 thriller. Goals from Antony and Marcus Rashford (2) see Erik ten Hag's side leap to 4th in the table, after being last just a few weeks ago. Here are five things UtdDistrict learnt from:. #1: Antony/Anthony...
Cristiano Ronaldo messes up skill in Man Utd warm up ahead of Arsenal win
Cristiano Ronaldo might have showed why Erik ten Hag prefers to start him on the bench for Manchester United, with his terrible piece of attempted skill, as you can see in the video below. Ronaldo's beginning of the campaign has been marred by his desire to leave United this summer,...
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
What the future holds for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea after club's £270 million summer transfer spree
Chelsea always appears to be a team in flux, organised chaos circumvented by a limitless cash flow. Sustained success has never been on the agenda, yet the trophies continue to flood in. So, when discussing the club's prospects, it is advised to err on the side of caution because success...
Confirmed match officials: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Erik ten Hag's side look to test themselves against a strong opposition. Mikel Arteta's side are currently unbeaten this season, however, United have won their last three games in a row following a rocky start to the campaign.
