Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Act Your Wage: Why More People Are Embracing ‘Quiet Quitting’
For Umar Para – a 22-year-old photographer from the Indian union territory of Kashmir, the world’s most militarised zone – New Delhi, the national capital, was always the land of equal opportunity when he moved to the city seeking employment, last year. At least that’s what he was led to believe through the numerous shows and movies about the promise of the Great Indian Dream he’d grown up watching. Against the harsh socio-political landscape of Kashmir, the sprawling metropolis gave him hope that he could finally work, follow his passion for photography and make money from it, without the fear of the air being punctuated by gunshots and curfew sirens.
JOBS・
‘MIKE’ Is a Rare Peek at Tyson’s Toxic Relationship With Black Women
Few will deny that Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. But his reputation, however credible, is not impenetrable. For a boxer who has only lost six of 58 fights, the altercations Tyson experienced in his personal life are losses that tarnished his legacy. “I don’t know how to fight to lose,” says Trevante Rhodes, playing Mike Tyson, in Hulu’s MIKE, a biographical eight-part mini series. The series depicts Tyson as a man who was taught to fight—and more frighteningly—taught to win those fights, no matter the opponent. MIKE tours that antagonistic disposition through Tyson’s relationships with Robin Givens, the Head of the Class actress to whom he was married for eight months, and Desiree Washington, the former Miss Black America contestant who accused him of raping her in 1991. (He was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison the following year). MIKE is a story of one of the most gifted boxers of our time; it is also the story of the Black women who endured his rage.
Comments / 0