Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
DURHAM, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 shot on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds. The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries. Police said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington woman charged with felony possession of meth

A traffic stop based on an expired license ended up with drug charges for the driver. The drug charges began on Thursday September 1, 2022 when deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with other officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Police launch 'Chatbot' program to help victims of home burglaries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) has launched a pilot program to help victims of home burglary with different resources after a crime is committed. The pilot project is a partnership with RTI International, a non-profit research institute that developed the EVVA. The Enhanced Virtual Victim Assistant (EVVA) is an automated "chatbot" where users can go to the website and get help with different questions related to their case. It's available 24/7.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
ROBBINS, NC
