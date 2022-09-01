Read full article on original website
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Burlington man charged with felonies after pawning stolen goods
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 25, the ACSO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty. The victim told […]
2 charged with 25 counts of property damage in Alamance County: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are being charged with over 20 counts of property damage after a destructive spree, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 25, the ACSO began to receive calls about damage to numerous mailboxes near the intersection of Friendship Rock Creek Road and Spanish Oak Hill Road […]
cbs17
12+ gunshots heard as man wounded in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night. The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murder nets another arrest
AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
3 shot on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Saturday around 1 a.m. Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds. The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries. Police said...
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
cbs17
Lee County father arrested after toddler, 5-year-old accidentally given THC candy
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County father faces charges after his drug-laced candy was given to his two young children by their unknowing grandmother, sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies said Thursday that the 2- and 5-year-old were taken for treatment by EMS after eating the candy that contained...
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
alamancenews.com
Burlington woman charged with felony possession of meth
A traffic stop based on an expired license ended up with drug charges for the driver. The drug charges began on Thursday September 1, 2022 when deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with other officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
Greensboro Police launch 'Chatbot' program to help victims of home burglaries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) has launched a pilot program to help victims of home burglary with different resources after a crime is committed. The pilot project is a partnership with RTI International, a non-profit research institute that developed the EVVA. The Enhanced Virtual Victim Assistant (EVVA) is an automated "chatbot" where users can go to the website and get help with different questions related to their case. It's available 24/7.
sandhillssentinel.com
Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
cbs17
Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for the suspect’s car in a deadly shooting from earlier this week. The shooting happened Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road. Police later said the shooting took place in a parking lot...
286 citations given in multi-agency High Point speed enforcement project
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 280 citations were handed out by a multitude of law enforcement agencies during a speed enforcement project on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department. The project took place on Interstate 40 between the exits of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road between 8 a.m. through 12 […]
