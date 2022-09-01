Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Pro shoots worst score in LIV’s short history, then improves by 24 strokes
Some days, golf comes easy. Others, it’s quite the opposite, leaving players wondering if that little white ball even fits into the hole. At the LIV Golf Boston event this week, Sihwan Kim experienced both sides of the game in the span of 48 hours. On Saturday, the former...
GOLF・
BBC
Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races
The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
Aussie bare knuckle boxer celebrates KO victory by flashing the crowd
After producing an impressive knockout in her debut, one bare knuckle fighter decided to celebrate by flashing her breasts to the crowd. Aussie star Tai Emery was making her first appearance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion – and she certainly left a lasting impression with her boxing skills.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
RELATED PEOPLE
UFC Fight Night 209 video: Stephanie Egger spoils Ailin Perez's debut in France opener
PARIS – Ailin Perez came into her octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 209 with a lot of pep in her step and talking a big game about her plan to dethrone Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately for her, Stephanie Egger had other plans in the women’s featherweight bout, which went down at Accor Arena in Paris and marked the first UFC fight in France.
UFC・
Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video
Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
stillrealtous.com
Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle
On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
WWE・
Watch Floyd Mayweather, 45, training in $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am as rules for boxing legend’s exhibition are revealed
FLOYD MAYWEATHER trained for his next exhibition fight at a $1,000-a-night hotel at 2am in the morning. Mayweather is set to return to the ring again on September 25 in Japan against MMA star Mikuru Asakura. But the fight has not stopped the multimillionaire boxer from enjoying time away at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match.
Golf-Stenson removed from LIV Golf field for 'medical reasons'
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swede Henrik Stenson was removed from the field for this week's LIV Golf event outside Boston due to "medical reasons", the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway circuit said on Friday.
GOLF・
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away
Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
BBC
Coroebus: 2,000 Guineas winner suffers fatal fall at ParisLongchamp
The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffered a fatal injury in the Prix de Moulin at ParisLongchamp. William Buick's mount, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, crashed to the ground in the Group One flat race won by Ed Walker's Dreamloper. Buick, who got to his feet, was stood down from...
Serena's gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch
NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown. “Of course I watched Serena. I’m like everyone else,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 at Flushing Meadows and beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. “You feel kind of sad that’s how it ends. But, I don’t know, like...
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At Clash At The Castle
For months now Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been feuding with The Judgement Day, and Edge returned at SummerSlam to even the odds. The Judgement Day has also been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio for some time, and there seemed to be some tension between Rey and his son after Rey agreed to team up with Edge to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.
WWE・
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
Comments / 0