ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races

The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
ACCIDENTS
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Humphries
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video

Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?. Fans appear to be split on the debate. Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast. Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though. "I don’t think I’d...
TENNIS
stillrealtous.com

Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle

On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Pandemic#Pub#British#Bbc Radio Berkshire#European
BBC

US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
TENNIS
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
BBC

Coroebus: 2,000 Guineas winner suffers fatal fall at ParisLongchamp

The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffered a fatal injury in the Prix de Moulin at ParisLongchamp. William Buick's mount, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, crashed to the ground in the Group One flat race won by Ed Walker's Dreamloper. Buick, who got to his feet, was stood down from...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Serena's gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown. “Of course I watched Serena. I’m like everyone else,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 at Flushing Meadows and beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. “You feel kind of sad that’s how it ends. But, I don’t know, like...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place At Clash At The Castle

For months now Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been feuding with The Judgement Day, and Edge returned at SummerSlam to even the odds. The Judgement Day has also been trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio for some time, and there seemed to be some tension between Rey and his son after Rey agreed to team up with Edge to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Clash at the Castle.
WWE
BBC

Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby

Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy