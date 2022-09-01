KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday night. According to the Kearney Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Platte Rd., near Skeeter Barnes. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a school bus carrying the Cozad girls softball team, but there were no injuries to anyone on the bus.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO