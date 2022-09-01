ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

FFA, not just livestock shows

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future Farmers of America (FFA) shows extended past livestock and animals. Static shows featured products and crops students have been growing and working on all year. This ranged from welding to corn, soybean and hay. NTV News spoke with one FFA member who won first place for her alfalfa.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: CPI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Steve White talked with Cole Opbroek, CPI Sales Agronomist, about the product outlook and supply for 2023 growing season. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Nebraska Extension

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jill Goedeken, 4-H extension educator, talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

State Fair: Volunteers welcome visitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hundreds of "yellow shirts" at the Nebraska State Fair play a vital role welcoming guests. Across Fonner Park you'll find folks like Echo Alcorn. They may work in visitors kiosks in the shape of a grain bin or as building hosts and also riding on trams and shuttles.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Driest August on record for Kearney, drought conditions worsen in Central Nebraska

HASTINGS, NE — Weather officials say drought conditions are worsening after one of the driest August’s on record in Central Nebraska. The National Weather Service Hastings Office says Kearney received just 0.13 inches of rain in August, setting a new record low. Grand Island experienced its second-driest August with just 0.45 inches and Hastings had its fifth-driest August with 0.46 inches of rain. Those totals are nearly three inches less than the normal amount of August rain in the Tri-Cities.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Second Ave. and 11th Street slated for construction

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Tuesday construction work is planned near the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. The southbound outside lane of Second Avenue will...
KEARNEY, NE
klin.com

LSO Arrests Four People Wanted In Grand Island Credit Card Theft

Four people from Los Angeles were arrested during a traffic stop I-80 near NW 48th Street in Lincoln around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they were wanted by Grand Island Police for the theft of a credit card that was used to make purchases at a Best Buy in Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Area football roundup Week 2

The Class C1 No. 1 Aurora Huskies made another statement Friday night. Behind the efforts of Carlos Collazo, Aurora rushed past C1 No. 4 Boone Central 34-14 at home. Collazo tallied 256 yards on 17 attempts with four rushing scores while adding a reception TD. Aurora's defense held Boone Central...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High School looks into potential cyberbullying incident

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials with Hastings Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning after some social media posts surfaced appearing to bully some high school students. Those posts contained disparaging and defamatory messages. Cyberbullying is a nationwide struggle, according to an April 2019 study by the Cyberbullying Research...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

One dead after 3-car crash in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday night. According to the Kearney Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Platte Rd., near Skeeter Barnes. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a school bus carrying the Cozad girls softball team, but there were no injuries to anyone on the bus.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Axtell teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Police are revealing more details about a three-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Kearney. Kearney Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Platte Road and Highway 44, immediately south of Interstate-80, around 8:00 Thursday night. Police say a school bus carrying the Cozad softball team attempted to turn left from northbound Highway 44 onto Platte Road when a southbound car crashed into the front passenger corner of the bus. The impact pushed the vehicles into a third car, which was stopped on Platte Road.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fugitives arrested as part of Kearney drug bust

KEARNEY, NE — Two fugitives are in custody facing a combined 14 charges after a drug bust in Kearney. Kearney Police say officers and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. around 5:45 Wednesday morning. They found 27-year-old Jarred Shah of North Platte and 19-year-old Abagail Allmon of Kearney, both of whom had felony warrants for their arrest. Shah was wanted for a parole violation and Allmon had a bench warrant out for a drug-related case.
KEARNEY, NE

