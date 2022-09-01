Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
First year of walk-around alcohol sales at the Nebraska State Fair almost in the books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several things made their debut at the Nebraska State Fair in 2022, including all new places you can take your adult beverages. Earlier this year, the Grand Island City Council approved a measure which allows people to carry open containers of alcohol anywhere on the fairgrounds.
NebraskaTV
Go for this, go for that: State Fair "gofers" go to make the fair a success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Go for this, go for that, the “gofers” pop up wherever help is needed on the fairgrounds. This unique State Fair Crew isn’t on stage even if they do call themselves the “Mike and Dave Show.”. They take their show on...
NebraskaTV
Holdrege couple started a wholesale retail business, and it's receiving a lot of support
HOLDREGE, Neb. — There is a new wholesale retail business (Wholesale Specialist LLC) in Holdrege thanks to Emily and A.J Popple. Emily used to work at the Holdrege Memorial Homes as a registered nurse , her partner A.J. was a car salesman and a contractor in Holdrege. On a...
NebraskaTV
FFA, not just livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Future Farmers of America (FFA) shows extended past livestock and animals. Static shows featured products and crops students have been growing and working on all year. This ranged from welding to corn, soybean and hay. NTV News spoke with one FFA member who won first place for her alfalfa.
NebraskaTV
State Fair: CPI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Steve White talked with Cole Opbroek, CPI Sales Agronomist, about the product outlook and supply for 2023 growing season. This segment is sponsored by CPI.
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Nebraska Extension
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jill Goedeken, 4-H extension educator, talked with NTV News Friday at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Volunteers welcome visitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hundreds of "yellow shirts" at the Nebraska State Fair play a vital role welcoming guests. Across Fonner Park you'll find folks like Echo Alcorn. They may work in visitors kiosks in the shape of a grain bin or as building hosts and also riding on trams and shuttles.
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, September 2
KEARNEY. Neb. — Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7. Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
News Channel Nebraska
Driest August on record for Kearney, drought conditions worsen in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, NE — Weather officials say drought conditions are worsening after one of the driest August’s on record in Central Nebraska. The National Weather Service Hastings Office says Kearney received just 0.13 inches of rain in August, setting a new record low. Grand Island experienced its second-driest August with just 0.45 inches and Hastings had its fifth-driest August with 0.46 inches of rain. Those totals are nearly three inches less than the normal amount of August rain in the Tri-Cities.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Second Ave. and 11th Street slated for construction
KEARNEY — The City of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Morton Construction, has announced that on Tuesday construction work is planned near the Second Avenue and 11th Street intersection. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. The southbound outside lane of Second Avenue will...
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Fonner Park plans for future of Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the State Fair wraps up at Fonner Park the campus prepares to welcome Grand Island Casino Resort. NTV News visits with Vince Fiala, general manager of Grand Island Casino Resort and Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Hospital Association responds to 'violent patient event' at Grand Island hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska Hospital Association is speaking out after a patient threatened people and caused damage at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, the man was reportedly causing damage and was running around with a large piece of wood...
klin.com
LSO Arrests Four People Wanted In Grand Island Credit Card Theft
Four people from Los Angeles were arrested during a traffic stop I-80 near NW 48th Street in Lincoln around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they were wanted by Grand Island Police for the theft of a credit card that was used to make purchases at a Best Buy in Grand Island.
Aurora News Register
Area football roundup Week 2
The Class C1 No. 1 Aurora Huskies made another statement Friday night. Behind the efforts of Carlos Collazo, Aurora rushed past C1 No. 4 Boone Central 34-14 at home. Collazo tallied 256 yards on 17 attempts with four rushing scores while adding a reception TD. Aurora's defense held Boone Central...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School looks into potential cyberbullying incident
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Officials with Hastings Public Schools released a statement on Friday morning after some social media posts surfaced appearing to bully some high school students. Those posts contained disparaging and defamatory messages. Cyberbullying is a nationwide struggle, according to an April 2019 study by the Cyberbullying Research...
KSNB Local4
One dead after 3-car crash in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday night. According to the Kearney Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Platte Rd., near Skeeter Barnes. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a school bus carrying the Cozad girls softball team, but there were no injuries to anyone on the bus.
News Channel Nebraska
klkntv.com
Nebraska nurses build barricade after patient reportedly threatened to kill them
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say an out-of-control patient trashed a hospital and threatened to kill nurses Wednesday night. They say Gerald Carrabba also threw coffee on officers before kicking and scratching them at CHI Health St. Francis. Police were called to the hospital around 8 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitives arrested as part of Kearney drug bust
KEARNEY, NE — Two fugitives are in custody facing a combined 14 charges after a drug bust in Kearney. Kearney Police say officers and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. around 5:45 Wednesday morning. They found 27-year-old Jarred Shah of North Platte and 19-year-old Abagail Allmon of Kearney, both of whom had felony warrants for their arrest. Shah was wanted for a parole violation and Allmon had a bench warrant out for a drug-related case.
