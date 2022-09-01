ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

kmaland.com

Fast start, turnovers boost Underwood in rout of Clarinda

(Underwood) -- First quarter domination led to another lopsided victory for Underwood (2-0), as the Eagles downed Clarinda (0-2) 59-22 Friday. It only took five minutes for Underwood to take a 28-0 lead. “[We had] a really fast start,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes...
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Volleyball (9/3): Sidney, Missouri Valley grab impressive tournament titles

(KMAland) -- Sidney and Missouri Valley won tournament championships in a hefty slate of KMAland volleyball action on Saturday. Sidney went 5-0 to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. The Cowgirls beat Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Maryville, grabbing three sweeps and two three-set wins. Maryville and Clarinda...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Timmerman, Timberwolves roll through Sidney 35-0

(Sidney) -- While things got off to a shaky start in the first quarter, Southwest Valley stormed ahead as the game progressed to run away with a 35-0 win over Sidney. The Timberwolves (2-0) relied heavily in the first half on staunch defense, big play capabilities from quarterback Evan Timmerman, and a versatile backfield in their rout of the Cowboys (1-1).
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia Varsity Football

If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email us at fullerdigitalsolutions@gmail.com.
MOVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

Deb Bruce, 59, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa

Service: Private family services to be held at a later date. Memorials:Please make contributions payable to the Des Moines Fire Department Credit Union noting in the memo portion Deb Bruce Memorial. Send contributions to Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, PO Box 447, Red Oak, IA 51566. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kma A 1a 2a No#Cardinals#The Kma A 1a 2a No
kmaland.com

IGNITE burns bright in second full year

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa

(Shenandoah, IA) — Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney (SIR-nee) created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Mills County Super Board hears Glenwood superintendent's update

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School District continues to explore options to address the district's facility needs. Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray joined Glenwood and Mills County officials at Thursday's Mills County Super Board meeting. At that meeting, Embray updated officials on developments regarding the district's long-range facilities plan. Embray says plans previously called for improvements to the district's elementary buildings.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Kathleen Ruth Eyberg, 91, Atlantic

Visitation Location: Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523 Atlantic, IA 50022). Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Cemetery:Interment will take place at...
ATLANTIC, IA
doniphanherald.com

The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha

On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Oregon man arrested following Fremont County wreck

(Sidney) – An Oregon was arrested after wrecking his vehicle in Fremont County Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a one-vehicle wreck around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street. Authorities say a 2016 Cadillac XTS driven by 54-year-old Jay Tyler of Medford, Oregon failed to negotiate a lane changeover in a construction zone and struck a cement barricade.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County

(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri

NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
PARIS, MO

