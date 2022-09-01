ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Police Investigate a single motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overnight single motorcycle crash in far east El Paso is being investigated. The incident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident. No other information is available right...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women airlifted to UMC after an off-roading accident

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 27-year-old woman was flown to University Medical Center following an incident in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to officials. The incident occurred while off-roading on a quad at "The Wall" officials say. The woman was taken to UMC in a serious but stable...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

Injured hiker rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hiker in distress was rescued at Tom Mays Park in Franklin Mountain Friday afternoon. El Paso's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to reports of an injured hiker. A 28-year-old man with an injured hip was brought down from the Mundy Gap to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New public charter school to serve students far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Harmony Public Schools broke ground at its new campus in far east El Paso Friday. The new school located Harmony School of Science will serve students in middle and high school. The campus will serve about 850 students once it grows to a 6-12...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Decades old mural along Geronimo to be replaced with new artwork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department is making plans for a new mural that will be on display in central El Paso at Geronimo Drive between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue. KFOX14 spoke with local artist Mitsu Overstreet who was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPISD lacks refrigerated air conditioning in classrooms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Out of the 80 schools in the El Paso Independent School District, 29 lack refrigerated air systems in it's classrooms. These 29 schools have evaporative cooling systems, better known as swamp coolers. EPISD officials said that converting the entire district to refrigerated air conditioning...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Health officials report 3rd case of West Nile virus in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported the third case of the West Nile virus in El Paso. A man in his late 70s with no underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease and is recovering at home.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP football falls to mighty #9 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Following a sluggish start, the UTEP Miners displayed moments of brilliance on both sides of football over the final three quarters in a 45-13 loss at no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday. UTEP (0-2) trailed 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but got within 11...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP to Play at National Power no. 9 Oklahoma Saturday on KFOX14

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 is broadcasting UTEP's second game of the football season. UTEP will take the road to Norman to take on no. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Miners and Sooners will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MT/2:30 CT on KFOX14. The...
EL PASO, TX

