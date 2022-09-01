ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

NewsTimes

Brazilian flag to be raised in Danbury to celebrate Brazil’s independence, other highlights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Longtime Danbury resident celebrating her 100th birthday with family, and friends. Danbury resident Marietta Molinaro Bailey will celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends on Sept. 11. Bailey is an active member of the Danbury Senior Center, as well as part of the knitting club at the Danbury library. She still has vegetable and flower gardens, and also is a member of the quilting club, making quilts for cancer patients. She enjoys walking the Danbury Fair mall.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Greater Danbury Old Timers 59th Dinner to honor 10 on Sept. 29

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greater Danbury Old Timers Athletics Association will host their 59th Annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 29 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Those to be honored this year in the sports category are: Ned Belardinelli, Gary Cardillo, Robert...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social

(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford chamber expands restaurant week to include nearby cities

MILFORD — The Milford Chamber of Commerce will be expanding this year’s restaurant week, which runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9. “So it’s got two weekends, the first weekend in October and the second weekend in October and all the days in between,” said Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.  “I’m a summer […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
NEW MILFORD, CT

