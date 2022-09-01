Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Brazilian flag to be raised in Danbury to celebrate Brazil’s independence, other highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Longtime Danbury resident celebrating her 100th birthday with family, and friends. Danbury resident Marietta Molinaro Bailey will celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends on Sept. 11. Bailey is an active member of the Danbury Senior Center, as well as part of the knitting club at the Danbury library. She still has vegetable and flower gardens, and also is a member of the quilting club, making quilts for cancer patients. She enjoys walking the Danbury Fair mall.
Greater Danbury Old Timers 59th Dinner to honor 10 on Sept. 29
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greater Danbury Old Timers Athletics Association will host their 59th Annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 29 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Those to be honored this year in the sports category are: Ned Belardinelli, Gary Cardillo, Robert...
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
Nate Carter carries UConn to victory over Central Connecticut
Nate Carter rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week and Connecticut overcame a slow start to post
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Our Lives: Great Harding High School to hold All Alumni Reunion
Great Harding High School is holding a large reunion Saturday in Bridgeport. News 12’s Gwen Edwards is joined by the event’s president, Katrina Stoogenke, to discuss the details.
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
Milford chamber expands restaurant week to include nearby cities
MILFORD — The Milford Chamber of Commerce will be expanding this year’s restaurant week, which runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 9. “So it’s got two weekends, the first weekend in October and the second weekend in October and all the days in between,” said Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
West Haven celebrates Labor Day Weekend with fireworks, festival
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks summer’s unofficial end, and people are enjoying every last minute of it. Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in. Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves. “I’m a summer […]
Identity of Waterbury homicide victim still unknown
The shooting occurred at the Lit Ultra Lounge Saturday morning just before 2. Waterbury Police and the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to positively identify the homicide victim.
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Sherman School to replace 20-year-old playground: ‘The kids deserve to have a good playground’
SHERMAN - A jungle gym, rope climbing apparatus and swing set are some of the features of a brand new playground at The Sherman School this fall. Additional funding may be needed, however, to complete the project. Sherman School Facilities Supervisor and Technician Joe Lombardozci said the new playground will...
Bridgeport schools announce half days for the rest of the week due to the heat
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport Public Schools will have half-day schedules for the rest of the week due to the heat, according to the school district. On Tuesday, the district announced that due to the temperatures, many of the classrooms reached temperatures of over 90 degrees. Superintendent Michael Testani said the district made the decision […]
Sherman’s new school board chair brings his experience as former student, veteran and business owner
SHERMAN — Growing up in the ‘90s in Sherman, Matt Vogt enjoyed playing with his friends and seeing his teachers at The Sherman School. Vogt, who is now 35 and has children who attend the school, has come full circle. He’s been named the chairman of the school’s Board of Education.
Capitol Report: Exec. Director of CT Catholic Public Affairs comments on alleged discrimination against Catholics in Greenwich schools hiring practices
(WTNH) – Chris Healy, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs conference, and a former panelist on Capitol Report, is discussing the alleged discrimination against Catholics in the Greenwich schools’ hiring practice. Watch the video above for the full interview.
