$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Texas Army Veteran with Home Repairs
First National Bank Texas and FHLB Dallas Fund Home Repairs. U.S. National Guard veteran Jesus Vazquez endured two deployments and nearly two decades of wear and tear on his body during his time as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. military. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Weekend Marriage Counseling Appointments Now Available for New Jersey Residents at Open Door Therapy
Princeton, New Jersey Sep 4, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - New Jersey Counseling Service Provider Expands Hours for Busy Professionals. Relationship-focused Licensed Professional Counselor and CEO of Open Door Therapy, Terri DiMatteo, has announced the addition of weekend appointments. Open Door Therapy, a professional relationship counseling private practice, offers online counseling to individuals and couples struggling in their relationships.
