Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide rolls on vs Bijan Robinson’s Texas Longhorns in Week 2
Alabama football schedule: Week 2 – Alabama @ Texas Longhorns Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10 Alabama Crimson
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 3
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
