5 things we learned from South Alabama’s 48-7 win over Nicholls
South Alabama’s 2022 season got off to a roaring start with a 48-7 victory over Nicholls at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Colonels (0-1) proved to not be much of a test for the Jaguars (1-0), who jumped out to 27-0 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened. The competition level will take a major jump in the next few weeks, but for one Saturday at least, South Alabama took care of business.
Quarter-by-quarter look at South Alabama’s 48-7 victory over Nicholls
South Alabama turned in a dominant effort in its 2022 season-opener on Saturday, rolling past Nicholls 48-7 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in his debut for the Jaguars, who began 1-0 for the third straight year. The Colonels (0-1) did not score until the fourth quarter and did not cross the 50-yard line until the second half.
Thousands of tailgaters head to campus for the University of South Alabama’s season opener
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - College football returned this weekend with kickoffs across the nation. At home, the South Alabama Jaguars faced Nicholls State for their season opener. “Oh man, can you believe the atmosphere out here today?” said Mark Sullivan, Jags fan. “It’s crazy, the first game of the season. Jaguar football at its finest.”
Crestview, Florida High School Football Team Involved in Crash on Interstate 10 in Milton on Friday, September 2, 2022
Twenty players for the Crestview, Florida High School football squad were involved in a crash of their school bus on Interstate 10, in the westbound lane near Mile Marker 32, around 5PM on Friday, September 2, 2020. Only one player was hospitalized when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle,...
Daphne earns 1st victory of 2022 by shutting out Alma Bryant
Nick Clark ran 18 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and the Daphne defense limited Alma Bryant to only five first downs in a 25-0 road victory in Class 7A, Region 1 action Friday night. It’s Daphne’s first victory over the season. “It was a good win,”...
Joey Jones boots surprising Bayside Academy past Philip Rivers, St. Michael
Joey Jones’ 19-yard field goal with 45.9 seconds left gave Bayside Academy the lead for good as the Admirals held on to beat St. Michael 17-14 on Friday in Daphne. The game wasn’t over, however, until Ezra Sexton’s 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired went wide.
Pensacola High reschedules football games after shooting threat
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School district has made the decision to reschedule upcoming football games after a large fight broke out at Pensacola High’s game last week against Washington. “Charges have come out of that incident for 18 individuals, most of those I believe all...
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for man out of Saraland
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Travis Sapp. Mr. Sapp is a 40-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on August 31, around 8:000 pm in...
The Blind Tiger restaurant is coming to Fairhope Pier in 2023
Alabama, it’s time to get ready to chow down on some seafood, po’boys and tacos. The Blind Tiger, a Mississippi-based restaurant chain, is opening a location in Fairhope next year. Keep reading for more details and to find out what’s on the menu. Head over to Fairhope...
Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event
Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
‘Old 31’: New brewery opens in Spanish Fort after COVID-19 fight
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new brewery is open for business in the Eastern Shore and it’s called “Old 31”. Meet Nick and Brittney Pronesti, originally from Oregon, who moved to Baldwin County eleven years ago and always wanted to open a brewery. They finally decided to follow that dream in 2020, drawing up […]
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation
(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
$250K bond set in crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer
The man charged with murder in the death of Mt. Vernon Ivan Lopez made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Great White sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including Great White sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget […]
Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
The Best Breakfast In Orange Beach | 10 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Orange Beach AL
A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.
