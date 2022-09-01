ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

5 things we learned from South Alabama’s 48-7 win over Nicholls

South Alabama’s 2022 season got off to a roaring start with a 48-7 victory over Nicholls at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Colonels (0-1) proved to not be much of a test for the Jaguars (1-0), who jumped out to 27-0 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened. The competition level will take a major jump in the next few weeks, but for one Saturday at least, South Alabama took care of business.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Quarter-by-quarter look at South Alabama’s 48-7 victory over Nicholls

South Alabama turned in a dominant effort in its 2022 season-opener on Saturday, rolling past Nicholls 48-7 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in his debut for the Jaguars, who began 1-0 for the third straight year. The Colonels (0-1) did not score until the fourth quarter and did not cross the 50-yard line until the second half.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG

Pensacola High reschedules football games after shooting threat

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School district has made the decision to reschedule upcoming football games after a large fight broke out at Pensacola High’s game last week against Washington. “Charges have come out of that incident for 18 individuals, most of those I believe all...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Martin
Person
Kane Wommack
WKRG

TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for man out of Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Travis Sapp. Mr. Sapp is a 40-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on August 31, around 8:000 pm in...
SARALAND, AL
thebamabuzz.com

The Blind Tiger restaurant is coming to Fairhope Pier in 2023

Alabama, it’s time to get ready to chow down on some seafood, po’boys and tacos. The Blind Tiger, a Mississippi-based restaurant chain, is opening a location in Fairhope next year. Keep reading for more details and to find out what’s on the menu. Head over to Fairhope...
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Drive Electric Alabama showcases vehicles at Mobile event

Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts participated in a south Alabama motor show Saturday in the hopes of getting more people interested in the vehicles they know and love. Members of the Mobile-based Drive Electric Alabama chapter appeared at the Gulf Coast Motor Show at The Grounds in Mobile to answer questions about electric vehicles, show the differences between those vehicles and gasoline-powered vehicles and more.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Kansas State#Free Safety#American Football#College Football#Ksu
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation

(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Great White sharks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including Great White sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But forget […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular tattoo artist killed in Saddle Up Saloon shooting remembered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last month marked one year since the deadly shooting inside downtown’s Saddle Up Saloon. Multiple people were shot inside the bar -- including 30-year-old Andy Sims -- who died at the scene. Another person and the club’s security guard were also injured. Suspect Freddy Escobar...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The Best Breakfast In Orange Beach | 10 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Orange Beach AL

A wholesome breakfast gives you energy and prepares you for the day. Even when you’re on vacation at the beach, it sets the tone for a day of healthy eating. The next time you’re in Orange Beach, traveling alone, with a significant other, or with the whole family, check out some of the locals’ favorite breakfast spots. For some of us, dining out while on vacation is one of the most excellent parts of the experience. Anybody would feel like they were on vacation if they didn’t have to go grocery shopping, prepare a meal, cook it, and clean it up.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy