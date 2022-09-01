Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNY Inspirations: You get to choose
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Close your eyes and think about the last time you reacted in a big way to someone or something. Did your reaction fit the situation - or do you have regrets? Maybe you didn’t react enough, or maybe, like most of us, you overreacted and made a scene leading to hurt and pain in the hearts of the people you love the most. Here’s the good news. You can apologize and move on. Don’t make excuses, just ask for forgiveness and make the promise to do better next time.
Alec Baldwin seen visiting late mother’s charity booth at the New York State Fair
Alec Baldwin was spotted Sunday at the New York State Fair. Baldwin was in the Center of Progress building by a booth for The Baldwin Fund — his late mother’s charity that supports breast cancer research. Jeff Forsyth, who took photos of his mom meeting the actor, said...
Hey parents, your 20-somethings packed the NYS Fair to see COIN. You should have joined them! (video, photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — Somehow this band has been around for 10 years, and we oldsters knew nothing about them. Thousands of our kids certainly did. They crowded Chevy Park at the New York State Fair for an afternoon concert that lasted exactly 1 hour. The all-energy pop band from...
Axe: Fans brought the noise against Louisville. Can they keep the Dome roaring all season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — There were fewer conversations than normal in church pews, the produce section at Wegmans or at your local coffee shop on Sunday morning in Central New York. You’ll have to forgive all the hoarse voices that were in recovery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
NYS Fair: light painting on the midway, and how you can try it yourself (photos)
The New York State Fair comes alive at night with flashing lights and sound hitting from every direction. Rides with repetitive movements allow for long camera exposures to drag out the lights and create patterns. When a cameras shutter is left open it keeps collecting light blending into continuous lines....
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
WKTV
Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911
UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
Dropkick Murphys dis ‘MAGA,’ bring rowdy enthusiasm to the NYS Fair (review, photos)
There may be nowhere else in the world where you can rock out to an accordion, bagpipes and a banjo with a punk rock twist than a Dropkick Murphy’s concert. The Boston-based band returned to the New York State Fair on the last Saturday night of the 2022 season for their fourth appearance. This time was their first performance at the fairground’s more expansive Chevy Park, and the band seemed to like it.
cnycentral.com
Survivors call for resignation of second Vera House leader after resignation of director
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Longtime Vera House leader Randi Bregman has resigned. The news broke following weeks of exclusive reporting on the nonprofit’s decision to knowingly hire a sex offender. Now, survivors and one prominent local leader with deep ties to Vera House are questioning why Bregman is the...
24kGoldn brings ‘main character energy’ to the NYS Fair (review, photos)
There were no pyrotechnics, or elaborate stage visuals, or backup dancers, but they weren’t missed as 24kGoldn filled the New York State Fair’s Chevy Park stage with charisma and energy. The California rapper/singer, named Golden Landis Von Jones, blasted onto the stage singing “Valentino,” and the crowd went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Day 12 at the NY State Fair: Today’s menu combines the best from two stands to create glorious surf & turf (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Too often at the New York State Fair we roam from stand to stand, picking a sandwich from here, a snack from there, and a drink from over there, there and there. By the end of the day, we’re stuffed, but we’re often not satisfied. It’s...
disneydining.com
Upstate NY family man saves Guest’s life during dinner at Disney World
A man from upstate New York who was on vacation with his family this week at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is being hailed as a hero after he sprang into action when he witnessed another Guest go into cardiac arrest. First responders are a gift to mankind....
localsyr.com
Camping at the fair is more than just an experience
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0