Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: You get to choose

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Close your eyes and think about the last time you reacted in a big way to someone or something. Did your reaction fit the situation - or do you have regrets? Maybe you didn’t react enough, or maybe, like most of us, you overreacted and made a scene leading to hurt and pain in the hearts of the people you love the most. Here’s the good news. You can apologize and move on. Don’t make excuses, just ask for forgiveness and make the promise to do better next time.
WKTV

Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911

UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
Syracuse.com

Dropkick Murphys dis 'MAGA,' bring rowdy enthusiasm to the NYS Fair (review, photos)

There may be nowhere else in the world where you can rock out to an accordion, bagpipes and a banjo with a punk rock twist than a Dropkick Murphy’s concert. The Boston-based band returned to the New York State Fair on the last Saturday night of the 2022 season for their fourth appearance. This time was their first performance at the fairground’s more expansive Chevy Park, and the band seemed to like it.
localsyr.com

Camping at the fair is more than just an experience

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers

The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Syracuse.com

