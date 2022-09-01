ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months

By CWBChicago
 4 days ago
Comments / 14

Charisse L Garcia
3d ago

These miscreants are too far gone...The adults in their lives have failed them miserably ‼They are committing VIOLENT crimes, and I hope that they receive their comeuppance, and be stopped where they stand ‼

Kirk rodney
4d ago

unbelievable 😪...its only a matter of time 4 those fools. petty robbery early death 💀 or prison ..And they will probably get wasted in the streets...There's only one way this behavior ends!!!if you don't STOP AkA SAD AND SOON. BY 2025...OR SOON..DEAD OR IN PRISON. There's no really Glory in this life style...its all an illusion of Maddness 😪

IArrgh2
4d ago

Defund the Police is working exactly as intended. Just wait until "Clear the Jails" starts on January 1.

fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop

A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL

