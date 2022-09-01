Read full article on original website
Retirement savings by age: What to know
The number of Americans 55 and older deciding to retire is rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with about half of people that age opting to step away from the workforce, according to Pew Research. Yet some are returning to the working world as inflation and bumpy markets slash into their...
Business Insider
The 11 best robo-advisors of 2022: Invest in automated portfolios
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Robo-advisors are digital investment platforms that...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
No 401(k)? Here's How Dave Ramsey Recommends Saving for Retirement
Is Ramsey's advice about retirement savings right for you?
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...
ceoworld.biz
Estate Planning Strategies for Business Owners Planning an Exit
After likely spending a lifetime building your business, deciding to exit can be a hard choice. It’s made even harder if you don’t have a comprehensive exit strategy in place. Senior wealth manager Susan Jones provides a guide to exit planning — from estate planning to liquidation strategies — to make the transition smoother for you.
Ranking Your 401K Account Against Your Peers
Once in a while, U.S. retirement savers should sit down and compare their 401k amount totals with peers in the same age group. That task is made easier by the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), which, with help from a separate study from Vanguard on retirement savings, recently released a comparative breakdown of how much Americans are saving in their 401k funds compared to their demographical peers.
You Can't Afford to Make This Disastrous Retirement Mistake
Don't let time pass you by.
Next Avenue
Planning for Retirement Means More than Saving
You have bid farewell to your job and opened vistas of free time — now what?. Planning for retirement and personal finances became practically synonymous with the rise of 401(k) retirement savings plans. Together, they made mutual fund performance, asset allocation and safe withdrawal strategies top of mind for millions of people.
The Pros and Cons of Renting vs. Owning in Retirement
The pandemic has changed what retirement looks like for many Americans. Some were forced to push back their plans to retire, others took advantage of the bizarre lull in workplace activity to call it...
Ask the Hammer: A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?
“I've been reading about a proposed law that would allow me to roll my 529 into a Roth IRA. Tell me more!”. Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss contribution limits on this proposed plan to allow education savings to be repurposed into retirement savings, who this law might impact, and other nuances of the legislation.
Motley Fool
No 401(k)? Here's How Dave Ramsey Recommends Saving for Retirement
Is Ramsey's advice about retirement savings right for you?. Many people do not have a 401(k) to save for retirement. There are other tax-advantaged accounts you can use. Ramsey referred to a Roth IRA account as a "rock star." If you don't have a workplace 401(k), saving for retirement can...
tipranks.com
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
Unretire-ment: Retirees Going Back to Work
Stop Being Afraid of a Down Market
Almost every conversation I have had with clients this year included some amount of fear over where the markets are and where they are headed. The concerns range from losing a few more percentage points (possible) to losing 100% of their money (absurd). If an investor in a moderate portfolio lost all their money because the stock market went to zero, you would have much bigger things to worry about than your money. There wouldn’t be anything to buy with it anyway. You’d need to learn farming skills ASAP, because there would be no more stores to buy anything from. The world would have, for all intents and purposes, ended. So clearly this is not a rational fear.
