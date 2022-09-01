ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
Quick Hits: Syracuse football shows promise, and flaws, in debut

Syracuse defeated Louisville, 31-7, in the 2022 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Garrett Shrader was very accurate coming out of the gate, connecting on 7-of-8 passes in the first quarter, then had seven straight attempts in the second period bookended by incompletions. He finished the opening half 14-of-17 through the air for 185 yards and a touchdown. While Shrader finished with a very nice stat line, it could have been better, as both Isaiah Jones and Damien Alford dropped passes that were on target.
Syracuse vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
