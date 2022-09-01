Read full article on original website
The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
Mikel Jones, a pregame target for Louisville, helps spur a dominant effort by Syracuse’s defense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones knew Malik Cunningham had a quote taped in his locker. Louisville fans wouldn’t let the Syracuse linebacker forget about his comment from July either. They shared to Twitter all summer a partial quote from Jones in which he said he didn’t view the Cardinals or their talented quarterback as much of a challenge.
Garrett Shrader looks sharp; Syracuse commits a ridiculous number of penalties (Brent Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The curtain came up on the 2022 season with an electric performance from Syracuse football’s defense, a balanced effort from a quarterback who looked really comfy in his new offense, an injury scare involving SU’s best player and a whole lot of penalties. Let’s...
Cardinals Crushed: Syracuse football defeats Louisville 31-7 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The scores at halftime of Louisville’s last four victories over the Syracuse University football team: 35-3, 20-0, 28-10 and 35-3. Syracuse not only broke the mold and led at halftime, but punched back for four quarters, crushing the Cardinals 31-7 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.
“It was a complete win:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday night following a 31-7 win over Louisville in their season opener. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 18-25 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Shrader also added 95 yards rushing and a score. Sean Tucker added 183 yards of total offense.
Quick Hits: Syracuse football shows promise, and flaws, in debut
Syracuse defeated Louisville, 31-7, in the 2022 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Garrett Shrader was very accurate coming out of the gate, connecting on 7-of-8 passes in the first quarter, then had seven straight attempts in the second period bookended by incompletions. He finished the opening half 14-of-17 through the air for 185 yards and a touchdown. While Shrader finished with a very nice stat line, it could have been better, as both Isaiah Jones and Damien Alford dropped passes that were on target.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Louisville updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Syracuse Orange haven't won a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals since Nov. 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. 'Cuse and U of L are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Orange struggled last season, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (6-7), either, so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Chris Elmore, SU football’s 6th-year senior captain, leaves Louisville game with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse captain and sixth-year senior. left Saturday’s game against Louisville in the first quarter with an apparent lower-leg injury. Elmore was injured midway through the opening quarter on a short gain by Sean Tucker. Chris Elmore returned to the sideline wearing street clothes. He was...
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 31-7 Loss at Syracuse
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, quarterback Malik Cunningham and middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said after their loss to the Orange:
Syracuse football opens with dominant win; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. See the 5-day forecast. Orange opens season with 31-7 pounding of Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals have gotten used to putting beatings on Syracuse in recent years. On Saturday night, SU flipped the script. Behind a solid outing from quarterback Garrett Shrader and a dominant defense that produced three second-half turnovers, the Orange opened the season with a 31-7 rout of the Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse football box score vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL:. Garrett Shrader looked sharp;...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 31-7 victory against Louisville on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Mets allow late runs in 5-1 loss to RailRiders on Sunday afternoon
Moosic, PA – The Syracuse Mets lost their fourth straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. All six runs were scored from the seventh inning onward. With the win, the RailRiders won five games in the six-game series against the Mets.
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
HS soccer roundup: Christian Brothers Academy boys off to best start in five seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer has started the 2022 season with two impressive victories, including a 2-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse in their Optometrist Tournament on Saturday.
Liverpool boys win high school hoops tourney at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Liverpool boys basketball team beat Henninger in the high school tournament championship game at the New York State Fair 53-45. Andreo Ash led the way for the Warriors with 16 points. Jah’Deuir Reese added 11.
